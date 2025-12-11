Russia urges UK to disclose what soldier killed in Ukraine was doing, accuses London of wider role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Britain needs to disclose what a British soldier killed in Ukraine on Tuesday was really doing there, accusing London of helping Kyiv carry out “acts of terrorism”.

Britain’s ministry of defence said on Tuesday that the soldier, L/Cpl George Hooley, died in Ukraine while observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability away from the front line.

Zakharova said the British government should not deceive its citizens by claiming that British soldiers sent to Ukraine were mere advisers or instructors, accusing British forces of helping Kyiv “carry out terrorist attacks and extremist tasks” on London’s direct orders.

Zakharova, who said Russia would regard any foreign military contingents in Ukraine as legitimate targets, did not set out evidence to back up her accusations of alleged wider UK involvement.

The British government, one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters, has never confirmed how many service personnel are in Ukraine but the BBC has reported that a small contingent is supporting Ukrainian forces and is providing security to diplomatic staff.

Reuters