Teenager shoots boy with father’s loaded, unsecured gun: Eastern Cape police

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 14-year-old boy is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed an 11-year-old boy using his father’s firearm. File photo.

A 14-year-old boy is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed an 11-year-old boy using his father’s firearm.

Eastern Cape police said officers from Kwaaiman were alerted on Wednesday. On arrival at the Mqanduli homestead in the Phezukwe Wilo locality, they found the younger boy had succumbed to his injuries in one of the rooms.

“Preliminary information indicates the 14-year-old accessed a homemade firearm his father had reportedly left loaded in a drawer before leaving for town. Police are searching for the 14-year-old boy and the firearm.”

A case of murder has been opened and investigation into the matter is ongoing. Charges against the father cannot be ruled out.

TimesLIVE