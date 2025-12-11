Wheelie bins rolled out in Mbuqe Park, replacing black bags

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ZUBENAM MHLATHI

The King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality has handed over 71 wheelie bins to residents of Mbuqe Park, marking a shift away from plastic refuse bags in an effort to improve cleanliness in the area.

Residents welcomed the rollout, saying the new bins would help keep streets cleaner and more hygienic.

They said plastic bags were often torn open by dogs, leaving rubbish scattered across the neighbourhood.

Community services portfolio head Sihlwele Nyengane said the wheelie bins were more durable and offered a practical long-term solution.

“The bins are designed to last longer than plastic bags, more than five years,” he said.

“Our goal is seeing all the streets of Mthatha referred to as the cleanest streets, so in a bid to reach that we handed over these bins that are stronger than the plastic bags,” he said.

“Dogs used to tear the plastics and scatter the rubbish around.

“They will not reach in these bins and in that way the amount of filth on the streets will be minimised.”

Nyengane said the municipality was phasing out plastic refuse bags because they cost KSD about R3m annually yet had not contributed meaningfully to cleaner neighbourhoods.

He said wheelie bins were reintroduced after first being used in 1997, but later abandoned, because residents did not understand their purpose and did not look after them.

He said the new batch of bins cost R184,747.50, and that savings from plastic-bag purchases would now be redirected to other municipal projects.

Resident Luyolo Madolo said he was relieved the community would no longer have to breathe in smoke from burning plastics.

“The haze of these plastic bags would release hazardous gas when being burned which would result in us getting sick,” he said.

“These wheelie bins are more reliable.”

Mbuqe Park ward councillor Siphokazi Madyum said the change was long overdue.

“I always wished to have these bins because they will not be torn by waste pickers looking for useful material, and dogs will not reach their lids to take out rubbish,” she said.

“I now believe our community will be identified as one that is clean because people will have no reason to scatter dirt while having wheelie bins.”

Nyengane urged residents to discourage illegal dumping and embrace recycling to reduce waste going to landfill sites.

“KSD residents must be open to recycling and make money out of it.

“In that way, they reduce the rubbish that goes to the landfills and cause climate change when being burned,” he said.

Daily Dispatch