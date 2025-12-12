21-year-old Stellenbosch graduate becomes one of SA’s youngest doctors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellenbosch University (SU) has capped 21-year-old David Obagbuwa with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree, making him one of the youngest medical doctors in South Africa.

From Lagos, Nigeria, Obagbuwa began his tertiary studies at the age of 15, entering SU’s medical student intake in 2020. He graduated on Thursday.

“It’s a dream that has come true, but it feels surreal,” he said. “This achievement is a testament to the mentorship, support and world-class education I’ve received from the Stellenbosch community. I’m incredibly grateful, and it feels truly special to now reach the end of this journey with the same institution that believed in my potential from the beginning.”

Obagbuwa moved to South Africa with his family when he was 11. He attended Kharwastan Secondary School in Durban, where, due to a misunderstanding, he was placed in grade 9. He adapted and excelled so quickly that the school allowed him to continue, and studying alongside people much older than him soon became second nature.

The journey through medical school was not without its challenges. Obagbuwa had to contend with being the youngest in his class, navigating academic intensity and dealing with the added layer of isolation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At first, it was exciting to get into medical school, but walking into lecture halls and libraries and being the youngest person in every room was also intimidating,” he recalled. However, through perseverance, everything eventually “fell into place”, leading to his early graduation.

Obagbuwa has been placed at Pholosong Hospital on Gauteng’s East Rand for his internship, where he is eager to contribute to the nation’s healthcare system.

“I’ve grown to appreciate every aspect of medicine, and I’m also interested in research. I’m keen to implement everything I’ve learnt so that I can contribute to South Africa’s healthcare system. I want to be the best doctor I can be for every patient who crosses my path.”

He thanked the university for imparting a wealth of knowledge and shaping his personal development.

“It’s not just about finishing at this age but also about how much I’ve grown. The people I’ve met and my experiences here have shaped me. I’ve learnt to be empathetic and disciplined. This degree has a way of humbling you and deepening your passion for the field.”

The faculty of medicine and health sciences congratulated the entire MBChB Class of 2025 as they marked their transition from students to health professionals.

Graduands, alongside their families and staff, gathered for the traditional pledge ceremony where they committed to upholding the standards of the faculty and the medical profession.

“We congratulate the MBChB Class of 2025 and look forward to the contribution they will make to the health of communities they will serve,” the faculty said.

