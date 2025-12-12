Another tragedy hits family on anniversary of death of four sons at initiation school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Busakwe family of Ngqamakhwe is mourning another tragedy just days after commemorating the second anniversary of the killing of four of their sons at an initiation school in December 2023.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Kamvelihle Busakwe was found dead in his initiation hut at Ngcwazi village after what the family believes was an epileptic attack.

Kamvelihle was a cousin of the four brothers who were gunned down in 2023.

Family spokesperson and grandfather Mncedisi Busakwe said the latest death had left them shocked and devastated.

“It is shocking that four initiates from the same family have died within two years,” he said.

“This year’s death is a natural one linked to his ill-health. He was epileptic but was fully healed and ready to graduate.”

Kamvelihle was legally circumcised on November 8 and was due to complete the rite on December 27.

Busakwe said the family had been preparing for his homecoming but were instead confronted with another loss, compounded by memories of the 2021 death of Kamvelihle’s father.

His death is one of two reported in the Amathole district this season, with a second in Mazeppa Bay, Centane.

The Eastern Cape has recorded 13 initiation-related deaths so far this summer.

