Cops rescue Qunu dad caught up in kidnap drama

A 48-year-old man from Libode, who recently received a payout from the Road Accident Fund, was held captive in a house in a village in the Bityi policing precinct about 40km from Mthatha.

SIKHO NTSHOBANE

Police rescued a kidnap victim on Wednesday after his daughter picked up signs that something was wrong.

He was found after Mthatha flying squad and Bityi police officers rounded up four suspects aged between 18 and 30.

Bityi, near Qunu, is considered one of the crime hotspots in the Eastern Cape.

“The victim’s daughter alerted police when she found that his cellphone was off.

“She became suspicious when she visited his residence in the Thabo Mbeki residential area in Libode.

“He had reportedly received a payout from the RAF,” said provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa.

“There were clues that he had been abducted as he seemingly had fought with the kidnappers.

“Police traced his cellphone to the Joe Slovo Park informal settlement in Mthatha, where one suspect was arrested.

“The suspect led the police to Corhana village near Mthatha, where another suspect was arrested.”

The man was apparently abducted at about 4.30pm on Wednesday and driven around before being forced to withdraw money.

Mawisa said he was found in Ngweni village in Bityi, where he was being held captive by two men.

They were immediately arrested.

She said police recovered an undisclosed amount of money that had allegedly been withdrawn from the victim’s account, as well as his cellphone and bank cards.

The four suspects have been charged with kidnapping and robbery and are expected to appear in court soon.

OR Tambo district police commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana praised the police for their swift response and for working around the clock to apprehend the suspects.

Modishana also warned the public “not to divulge any payouts they are about to receive to anyone, anytime”.

