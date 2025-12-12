December 13-19
Saturday 13
- Wela Kapela Productions presents Annie at the Guild Theatre — a classic family musical in which the irrepressible comic strip heroine takes centre stage in one of the world’s best-loved musicals. Tickets, from R140 to R190, are available from WebTickets. The show runs until December 21. Shows at 7pm, and at 2.30pm on weekends.
- Catch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup finalists, the Momentum Proteas, take on Ireland at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London. The action kicks off at 10am. Tickets available through Ticketpro or at the stadium ticket office on the day. Grass seating costs R50 and R80 for stands.
- The East London Thrift Market, from 9am to 2pm, at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery, 9 St Marks Road, Southernwood. This event, held in partnership with “From London to Lorraine,” emphasises sustainable and slow fashion by offering pre-loved clothing options. The market is scheduled to coincide with the gallery’s annual exhibition opening. Inquiries: Georgie on 072-868-0764.
- The Christmas Corner Market at 3 Frere Road, East London, from 9am to 2pm.
- Rudolph’s Christmas Quest is an immersive, family-friendly event taking place at the East London Museum, from 9am to 1pm. This interactive adventure is designed to introduce children aged three and up to a mix of SA and traditional Christmas traditions. The quest includes various games, crafts and theatrical elements and takes 70 minutes to complete. The cost is R75 per person, with attendees encouraged to dress up with a touch of Christmas cheer. Timed entries available at 9am, 10am, 11am and 12pm. Booking a time slot in advance is essential. To book, contact Jen on 074-538-4438.
- Gonubie Rocks Beerfest 2025 is at The Second Circle on Gonubie Main Road, with gates opening at 4pm. The music line-up features performances from Tommy & The Toe Jammers, The Long Forties, and Serotonin. Tickets available for purchase in advance for R100 via Quicket; or at the gate for R150.
- Enjoy Christmas Carols by Candlelight at the East London Zoo Boma from 6-9pm. Bring along the family and a picnic basket and enjoy the festive atmosphere and music. Entry R50 per family. Inquiries: email felzoorsa@gmail.com.
Sunday 14
- The East London Model Engineering Society is hosting Christmas Train Rides at the Gonubie Farmers Hall from 10am to 2pm. A highlight for the children is the opportunity to receive a gift from Santa Claus, who will be handing them out at noon. Attendees are required to bring a wrapped gift for their child, ensuring the child’s name is clearly marked on the package. Inquiries: 082-355-5445.
Tuesday 16
- The Metro FM Heatwave is at the Jan Smuts Stadium, from 11am until 2am. This celebration of SA music brings together top artists and DJs, including Ami Faku, Nkosazana Daughter, UMafikizolo, and Naked DJ. Tickets available through Computicket from R200 for early bird, general access at R250, and VIP for R800, with an additional R150 fee if you wish to bring a cooler box.
- The Titanic Battle Boxing Tournament is at The Venue, Hemingways Casino, from 1pm until 6pm. The event features a main bout headlined by Zolisa Batyi facing off against Awonke Tini. Tickets range from R100, general admission is R150, ringside seats are R1,000, and tables range from R7,000 to R15,000. Tickets can be purchased from WebTickets, PnP, Boxer, or the Lakhe Fitness Gym. Inquiries: 060-572-8989.
Wednesday 17
- Rudolph’s Christmas Quest is a family-friendly event at the East London Museum, from 9am to 1pm. This interactive adventure is designed to introduce children aged three and up to a mix of SA and traditional Christmas traditions. The quest includes various games, crafts and theatrical elements and takes 70 minutes to complete. Cost R75 per person, with attendees encouraged to dress up with a touch of Christmas cheer. Timed entries available at 9am, 10am, 11am and 12pm. Booking a time slot in advance is essential. Book with Jen on 074-538-4438.
Thursday 18
- The Christmas Market at East Coast Resorts at the Crossways Country Kitchen and Village Green, in East London, from 9am to 2pm (a smaller pop-up market is scheduled for 9am to noon on Friday). Inquiries: contact the organisers on 062-256-4901.
Friday 19
- Jesse Clegg LIVE at the Bay Collective, Beacon Bay, East London. Show starts at 6pm and ends at 10pm. Visit https://baycollective.co.za/ for tickets, at R250 per person.
- The Audio Affair, featuring music from Son of Dennis and Tristan Urwin at The Circle in Gonubie, East London, from 4pm until 2am. Tickets available from Quicket. Inquiries: The Circle on 083-254- 6928 or via email at atthecircle@mzantsigroup.com.
- Festive Fever Vol 4, featuring Emo Adams, Salome, and Mujahid George at 8pm at The Venue at Hemingways Casino. Tickets through WebTickets or at any Pick n Pay store, priced from R220. Inquiries or bookings: contact, 043 Events via WhatsApp on 083-408-0246.
