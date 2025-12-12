Health official free after tender fraud conviction and sentence overturned

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ayanda Matinise, 37, took advantage of his proximity to the office of then Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba to fraudulently procure PPE. File photo.

ZIYANDA ZWENI

A former Eastern Cape health official is a free man after serving two years of a 10-year prison sentence for fraud.

Ayanda Matinise, a former messenger at the office of the then health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, had been convicted of fraud in relation to the purchase of personal protective equipment.

However, the Mthatha high court ordered recently that Matinise’s conviction and sentence be set aside and that he be released from the Wellington Correctional Services facility in Mthatha.

Matinise was found guilty on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering and sentenced in February 2023 in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The charges related to PPE tender fraud to the value of more than R23m.

It was alleged that Matinise forged the signature of the director of supply chain and awarded a tender to a service provider for supply and delivery of PPE.

The service provider was to deliver N95 masks to a total value of more than R23m to the OR Tambo district health department offices.

In a recent judgement, judge Mbulelo Jolwana, with acting judge M Mhambi agreeing, concluded that there was a “complete failure of justice on many fronts and at numerous angles resulting in the conviction of the appellant being unsustainable, unjust and therefore indefensible, a concession which counsel for the state also correctly made during the hearing of this appeal”.

Jolwana said there were “many other examples of the unfortunate manner in which the appellant’s trial in this matter was conducted and of the numerous factual misdirections and inaccurate statements of the law”.

“It is clear from the record that the court embarked on widescale speculation to fill the gaping holes in the evidence tendered by the state.

“Where the analysis of the evidence should have begun, the court went straight to the conclusion of guilt after making transient references to what it called, ‘facts not speculation’,” Jolwana said.

He said the court never “considered and properly analysed the appellant’s evidence which it was obliged to do, nor did it consider internal contradictions in the evidence of the state about which it could have made whatever conclusions as to their impact”.

“This trial was characterised by a plethora of unfortunate misdirections both on facts and the law, procedural errors and an egregious disregard for procedural fairness.

“This case typified how a criminal trial should not be conducted and all of these misdirections cumulatively led to the appellant not receiving a fair trial.

“The court approached the evidence of the appellant on the basis that he had to prove his innocence.

“This is patently incorrect as an accused person bears no such onus which rests solely with the state.

“Furthermore, even the suspicious aspects of the appellant’s conduct which were disconcerting, were in themselves not enough to reach the conclusion of guilt, with the state still being required to do more to prove the guilt of the appellant beyond reasonable doubt which it lamentably failed to do.”

He said nowhere did the court make a clear finding that Matinise forged the director’s signature.

“In any event, it could not have done so as there was no way of conclusively determining if that signature was not truly that of Ms Bolo as that signature was never subjected to forensic analysis.

“No objective evidence was presented to the court to establish that the signature on that commitment letter was forged and that it was the appellant who committed that forgery as the prosecutor inexplicably chose not to pursue that aspect through the forensic analysis of that signature, an area of expertise that is readily available within the state machinery.

“It was on the basis of the numerous misdirections of facts and law, and the procedural misdirections evident from the record that this court came to the conclusion that it did.”

Daily Dispatch