Light & Laughter Garden festival to raise funds for vulnerable children

SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA

Guardians of Hope is set to brighten the festive season with its 12-day Light & Laughter Garden, a fundraising showcase running from December 12 to 24 to raise funds and awareness for the organisation’s ongoing care work.

Guardians of Hope is a place of safety, providing care for vulnerable children, from newborn to six years old, who have been abandoned, surrendered at birth for adoption, are destitute, or palliative.

The 12-day programme features a series of themed evenings beginning with the official lights-on ceremony on December 12.

We want to highlight what this season is all abou. It’s about caring for others and showing love

A mini children’s dance party will follow on December 13, with a Letters to Santa evening scheduled for December 16.

Families can try their hand at ornament creation on December 18, while a dress-up Carols and Coffee Café evening, priced at R50, is set for December 20.

A cozy pyjama movie night will take place on December 22, followed by Bingo Night on December 23.

The programme will conclude on Christmas Eve with Sharing Hope, featuring carols and the distribution of gifts.

Guardians of Hope founder and CEO Elaine Brenkman said the initiative reflected the true meaning of the season.

“We want to highlight what this season is all about. It’s about caring for others and showing love,” she said.

“I encourage all my students to take a leap and join us.

“Even contributing R280 a month helps keep this event and our work running.”

Guardians of Hope, established in 2017, cares for 30 children, the maximum the facility can accommodate.

“Our maximum is 30 because our space is small, and as children leave, we fill those spaces again.

“We receive calls every day for more children who need help, but we can’t take any more because we’re already operating at full capacity.”

Despite these constraints, Brenkman said the demand for their services continued to rise, underscoring the importance of community support during the festive period.

She said the Light & Laughter Garden would be illuminated by Designer Lighting, the same professional team behind the East London beachfront lights, and would feature thousands of Christmas lights, themed photo installations, and activities for families.

Entry has been kept at R10 per person to ensure accessibility for the broader community.

“The garden will be open every evening from 6pm to 9pm, and the public is encouraged to attend, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and contribute to a meaningful cause,” Brenkman said.

“We hope the event becomes a place of joy for families this festive season.

“Every entry, every cup of coffee, and every donation directly supports the babies in our care.”

Daily Dispatch