Medical broker with fake certificates blocked from operating

The broker was operating with fake documentation.

The public is cautioned not to do business with a woman who was running a brokerage with fraudulent accreditation certificates.

Jane Miranda Makae and Tholwana Healthcare Services have been blocked from operating by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS).

Makae was accredited as a healthcare broker, providing broker services at THS.

Her individual accreditation expired in July 2024. She applied for renewal of her accreditation last November, but this was refused by the CMS office of the registrar.

The regulator discovered she owned three different accreditation certificates issued in her name, all of which were fraudulent, and received commission through her brokerage from an unsuspecting medical scheme, the CMS said.

Given that the brokerage received the unlawful commission from the scheme based on the fraudulent paperwork, the CMS withdrew its accreditation certificate on November 28 2025.

“Ms Makae and the brokerage may not reapply for accreditation within five years from the withdrawal date,” the council said.

The CMS has referred the matter to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority for investigation.

Healthcare brokers’ accreditations can be verified with the CMS on 0861 123 267 or its website.

