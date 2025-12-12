Nahoon Beach reopens for festive season after strong winds, rough seas cause closure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CALMER WATERS: The Buffalo City metro has confirmed that Nahoon Beach was reopened on Friday.

East London’s Nahoon Beach has reopened, ready to welcome revellers for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile confirmed the good news on Friday.

The public was left guessing after the metro only cited “dangerous conditions” when it temporarily closed the beach on Thursday.

“We can confirm that Nahoon Beach was temporarily closed yesterday [Thursday] due to dangerous sea and weather conditions caused by extremely strong level two wind warnings,” Fuzile said.

“The safety of beachgoers remains our top priority and the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent harm.”

The strong winds experienced on Thursday created high and unpredictable waves, strong rip currents and rough surf.

Fuzile said the elements posed a serious risk to swimmers, surfers and even those walking close to the shoreline, prompting the immediate temporary closure.

“There were no specific incidents that directly prompted this closure,” he said.

“However, our disaster management and beach safety teams continuously monitor coastal conditions, especially during windy periods.

“Based on yesterday’s assessments, conditions were deemed too dangerous for public use, necessitating the closure.

“We can confirm that Nahoon Beach has now been reopened after conditions improved and were declared safe for public use.”

There were no shark sightings or unusual marine life activity contributing to the closure.

“The decision was based purely on hazardous weather-related sea conditions,” Fuzile said.

“Nahoon Beach reopened earlier today [Friday] and we are fully prepared for the festive season.”

The metro has deployed additional lifeguards, law enforcement teams and disaster management personnel to assist with festive season safety operations, and there are enhanced signage and safety warnings.

Fuzile said the city remained committed to ensuring public safety throughout the holiday period.

“We urge all residents and visitors to always follow lifeguard instructions, observe beach safety signage and avoid entering the water when conditions appear rough,” Fuzile said.

“Weather patterns can change rapidly during the season and our teams will continue to monitor all beaches closely.”

