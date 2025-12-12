News

R300k ‘gratification’ lands Madibeng councilor and colleagues behind bars

Seipati Mothoa

Three men were arrested by the Hawks for allegedly asking for R300,000 gratification to award a tender to a businessman. Stock photo. (123RF)

Madibeng ward councillor Peter Legong, 39, a municipal regional secretary at the Brits office, Raymond Mogaile, 40, and a driver, Menzi Mngadi, 42, appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday.

The three were arrested by the Hawks at Menlyn on Thursday after they allegedly asked for gratification of R300,000 from a businessman in connection with a municipal tender.

The Hawks said the three allegedly targeted the businessman after the Madibeng municipality advertised a tender in November, with one of the suspects contacting the businessman to lend a helping hand in securing the tender contract.

The three allegedly set up a meeting with the businessman and agreed on a gratification of R300,000 in exchange for securing the contract. Instead of paying, the businessman alerted the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team.

The Hawks obtained the necessary documents to set up an operation that led to the arrest.

While the three remain in custody, the case was postponed until December 15 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

