Runner dies in hospital after taxi struck her during Soweto Marathon

Deziree du Plessis, a 45-year-old runner who was hit by a taxi during the Soweto Marathon on November 29, has succumbed to her injuries. (Supplied/BackaBuddy)

A mother of two has died in hospital of her injuries after she was hit by a taxi during the Soweto Marathon.

Deziree du Plessis, 45, had been taken to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for treatment after the incident. The allegedly intoxicated driver, who had forced his way into the path of the runners, was arrested for reckless and negligent driving.

Her sister Marijke Miller posted on Facebook on Friday: “She fought so bravely, but Dezzi breathed her last this morning. We are hanging up Dezzi’s earthly sneakers today; her race is complete.”

