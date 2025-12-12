Three artists fly Eastern Cape flag at music awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malik Zwane has been nominated for the second time for the South African Music Awards, which will be celebrated on Sunday at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

MIHLALI MLONDZI

Three Eastern Cape artists have earned nominations at the 31st annual South African Music Awards taking place on Sunday at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Under the theme, “Less Noise, More Music”, the 2025 show promises a night of new voices, legacy moments, pure artistry, recognition and unforgettable performances.

It will be live-streamed for audiences across the country to witness the magic.

Betusile Mcinga, Nomfundo Xaluva and Malik Zwane each secured recognition in their respective categories, shining a spotlight on the province’s rising musical talent.

The 31st SAMA nominations were announced in late August.

Mcinga received his first nomination in the “Best Traditional Faith Music” category for his 2024 album Uyinqaba Yam (Jehova Nissi), competing alongside major gospel names such as Ayanda Ntanzi and Malusi Mbokazi.

“This is my first nomination at the SAMA and it means a lot.

“I never expected it so soon in my career but ... to me it’s a good sign that my contribution is being recognised,” Mcinga said.

“I’m so grateful to be nominated in that category among the best gospel artists in the country and it can only be God who can do this, it’s definitely one of the highlights of my career.”

While he hoped to win the award, the Willowvale-born artist said simply being nominated and recognised on such a huge platform was a major accomplishment and a victory in its own right.

“I hope to win the award and inspire more artists in the province.

“However, even if I don’t win, the nomination alone means a lot and feels like a victory in itself.”

Xaluva also earned her first SAMA nomination, this time in the Best Jazz Album category for her 2024 release, Ndilapha.

She stands among leading jazz musicians including Nduduzo Makhathini and Nick Ford.

“I feel naturally elated as this is my first SAMA nomination,” Xaluva said.

“It’s a welcome addition to the other awards I’ve been privileged to win over the years.

“Award nominations are one of the many forms of recognition and so for me, that’s always a positive thing.”

She said being nominated in a category often dominated by male artists made the moment even more meaningful.

“The jazz category at the SAMAs is often full of men so I stay hopeful that it will sway a different direction to show that women are active and prominent practitioners of jazz in SA,” she said.

For Zwane, this marks his second SAMA nomination.

After an eight-year hiatus, he returns to the spotlight with a nod in the Best Afro-Pop Album category for his self-titled project, Malik.

His competition includes top Afro-pop artists such as Sjava and Nomfundo Moh.

“I am not a stranger to the SAMA. My first nomination was in 2012 for my sophomore album titled Music In Love.

“But if I’m being truly honest, this nomination came unexpectedly.

“It means I have worked hard and my toil is recognised by the panel of judges of the South African Music Awards.

“The nomination is a huge deal for me,” he said.

Despite being up against some of the genre’s biggest names, Zwane said he remained confident.

“I think we’re all winners by just being nominated in that category, but I’m not nervous at all.

“I’ve always told myself that if something is yours, it’s yours forever and nobody can take that away from you.

“And I know Sjava and Nomfundo Moh are brilliant artists, and I am hopefully taking the award home,” he said.

Daily Dispatch