Over 200 motorists nabbed in EC blitz for drunk driving

More than 200 motorists were arrested for drunk driving in various blitzes held across the province over the weekend. File picture.

According to Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, of the 213 drivers arrested in the province, Mthatha and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCMM) are leading with 59 arrests each.

He said the operational was conducted from Friday to the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The 213 were arrests for drunken driving recorded across the province during intensified road safety operations conducted over the past weekend,” Binqose said.

The operations were integrated with the National Traffic Police in the areas where they were deployed.

He said the high number of arrests was a sign of visible and effective law enforcement.

“We are so alarmed that so many people get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol. This is no small number – 213. We are happy that they have been taken off our roads. This will send a strong message to the other would-be drunk drivers - they will face the full might of law. The aim is not to arrest anyone. The aim is to ensure that we uphold the rule of law,” Binqose said.

He added that the operations further included two metropolitan areas, with Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police and Traffic operating under the Struandale cluster, while Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCMM) operations were conducted as a standalone intervention.

“The Department of Transport extends its sincere appreciation to all law enforcement officers who contributed to this significant achievement, particularly the men and women on the ground who carried out the demanding operational work.

“Special recognition is accorded to the Chief Traffic Officer of King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality, Lisa Quluba, who personally arrested three drunken drivers during the Mthatha operation. This exemplifies leadership by example and leading from the front.”

hese operations are intended to send a clear and unambiguous message that drunken driving will not be tolerated, especially during the festive season. Offenders will be dealt with decisively and with the full might of the law to protect all road users, said Binqose.

Of the 59 drivers arrested in the BCM, 15 were arrested by the Wilsonia station members, he added.

The provincial breakdown of arrests is as follows:

BCMM – 59

Mthatha – 59

Komani – 19

Struandale – 17

Ngcobo – 2

Cala – 2

Port St Johns – 1

Mbizana – 3

Cradock – 1

Komani – 4

Lusikisiki – 8

Sterkspruit – 1

Cala – 2

Elliotdale – 8

Komga – 9

Ngcobo – 6

Cradock – 4

Lusikisiki – 5

Butterworth – 7

Daily Dispatch