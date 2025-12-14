Police call for help to locate person of interest in Libode criminal case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating Malibongwe Nokhweza who they believe can assist in solving a case that occurred in Libode early this month.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa appealed for assistance from the public.

“The suspect is allegedly involved in a kidnapping where a victim was abducted from his residential place at Thabo Mbeki RDP houses in Libode.

“He is an outstanding suspect who can assist to complete the investigation as other suspects are already arrested. It is alleged that he is in possession of the victim’s Isuzu bakkie and dangerously armed. Members of the community are advised not to apprehend him but to report to the police immediately,” Mawisa said.

Anyone who is able to assist in locating the alleged suspect can contact Sgt Bodoza of the Libode SAPS on 0823026424, or alternatively call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or report to the nearest police station.

