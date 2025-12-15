BREAKING | Six killed, 16 injured in taxi crash in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HORROR CRASH: Some of the deceased in the T30 road crash were burnt beyond recognition.

Six people were killed and 16 injured in a head-on collision between a taxi and a light motor vehicle on the T30 road in Ngqeleni on Monday, with the vehicles catching fire.

The crash happened at about 2.45pm near Mampondo Cash and Carry, in the Lujecweni administrative area, towards Mthatha.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said preliminary reports indicated that the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

“The minibus taxi was transporting about 18 occupants and was travelling towards Ngqeleni, while the light motor vehicle, a Hyundai, was reportedly carrying three occupants, two adults and one minor,” Binqose said.

“On impact, both vehicles caught fire. Six people, including both drivers and four passengers, were declared dead at the scene.

“Due to the intensity of the fire, some of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition, while several occupants sustained burn injuries.”

Two children were among the 16 injured.

The injured were transported to the Mthatha General Hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.

“Emergency services and law enforcement responded to the scene, and the roadway was temporarily affected while rescue operations and clearance were conducted,” Binqose said.

A case of culpable homicide will be opened at the Ngqeleni police station for further investigation.

Daily Dispatch