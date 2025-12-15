King Dalindyebo to meet Zuma and KwaZulu-Natal monarch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo will undertake a working visit to KwaZulu-Natal to engage in high-level consultative meetings with former president Jacob Zuma and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

AbaThembu senior royal adviser and ambassador-at-large, advocate Matthew Mpahlwa, said the king would undertake the visits from Wednesday to Friday.

According to Mpahlwa, the purpose of the visit is to strengthen relations between traditional leadership institutions, promote unity and co-operation among SA’s royal houses, and exchange views on matters of mutual interest affecting traditional leadership.

Issues include nation-building, social cohesion and the socioeconomic development of communities.

“During his engagement with former president Jacob Zuma, His Majesty King Dalindyebo will reflect on issues of national importance,” Mpahlwa said on Sunday.

“Such will including governance, leadership and the role of traditional leaders in supporting democracy and development in SA.

“The meeting will also provide an opportunity to draw on the former president’s experience in advancing dialogue and stability within the country.

“Among the central issues also to be discussed, is the king’s visit to Israel,” Mpahlwa said.

“The meeting will focus on reinforcing the historic bonds between the Thembu and Zulu nations, fostering collaboration between the two royal houses, and discussing shared challenges and opportunities facing traditional leadership in the contemporary South African context.

“King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo views this working visit as part of an ongoing commitment to constructive engagement, respectful dialogue, and partnership in advancing the interests of traditional communities, and contributing positively to the broader national and international discourse,” Mpahlwa said on Sunday.

