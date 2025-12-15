Minister criticises police handling of Cwecwe rape case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister for women, youth and people with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga says the police may have bungled the rape case involving a seven-year-old Matatiele pupil, known as “Cwecwe”.

Chikunga was responding to a recent parliamentary question from IFP MP Liezl van der Merwe, who asked her whether she had found evidence of systemic failure in the collaborative efforts of her department, the SA Police Service and the department of basic education in responding to the case.

Chikunga, who oversees the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, visited the family of the girl earlier in 2025 to offer her support.

Despite the uproar stirred by news of the attack, which allegedly occurred at the child’s school in October 2024, and nationwide protests demanding justice for Cwecwe, the state has not yet been able to make a breakthrough.

“It is noted that the SA Police Service did not respond with agility at a point when the case was reported as purported by the National Strategic Plan on Gender-based Violence and Femicide, and that there was a delay in responding,” Chikunga said in her response.

“This may have compromised evidence and probably led to further trauma to the child and her family.

“Eventually, a thorough investigation was conducted.

“The report indicated that no foreign DNA was found at that point.

“SAPS committed to further investigate the matter.”

In April, Chikunga visited Matatiele amid the outcry.

She was supported by Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, the Matatiele mayor, the district mayor and social workers.

In line with the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, Chikunga commended the interventions of the departments of social development and basic education.

However, she noted that they should invest resources in efforts to rebuild social cohesion and prevention measures to be proactive in reducing the incidence of GBV and femicide.

On November 19 2024, the basic education department’s district team visited the school with the circuit manager and social worker.

“The learner received psychosocial support from a private psychologist,” Chikunga said.

“On December 11 2024, a team comprising provincial and district officials investigated the matter. The investigation was concluded and [the report was] issued on January 31 2025.”

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said on Monday the docket was with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

However, she would not comment on the issues raised by Chikunga.

The NPA dropped the case earlier in 2025, citing insufficient evidence, sparking outrage and allegations of systemic failure to address gender-based violence and child abuse.

In a statement in May, NPA spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga confirmed the NPA’s decision not to prosecute anyone in the case.

The prosecuting authority confirmed that in November 2024, a case docket was presented to prosecutors in the Matatiele magistrate’s court as well as to the case manager at the Matatiele Thuthuzela Care Centre in the Eastern Cape.

The docket contained information on suspicions of a sexual assault on a minor child.

“The prosecutors assessed the contents thereof and concluded that there was insufficient evidence upon which a successful prosecution could be instituted as no conclusive evidence of rape/sexual assault could be found after an interview and examination conducted on the minor girl,” Mhaga said at the time.

“The Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions (DPP) later called for the docket, and the prosecutors in the DPP office relooked at the matter and confirmed the decision made by prosecutors in Matatiele.

“This decision was communicated to the police officers who had submitted the docket, and it was returned to them.

“The DPP’s office did not release a public statement with regards to their decision at the time.

“In addition, doing so could have potential to compromise any ongoing police investigations.

“However, in view of the public outcry and interest generated since the matter resurfaced in April 2025, the NPA has decided to communicate the decision of the prosecutors in the Eastern Cape division.

“We can also indicate that the police have since resubmitted the docket to the DPP’s office for further consideration.”

In May, EFF leader Julius Malema pledged to pursue a private prosecution in the case.

Speaking to supporters Kwakwatsi in the Free State, Malema condemned the NPA’s decision and vowed to seek justice for Cwecwe.

“Let’s protect our children and women, let’s make sure South Africa is safe for them,” he said at the time.

