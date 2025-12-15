News

Three killed, five injured after lightning strikes church service in Limpopo

Khodani Mpilo

Severe thunderstorms with "excessive lightning" are expected in southern Gauteng on Thursday afternoon.
Three people were killed and five injured after lightning struck a tent at a church service in Limpopo. File image (MICHAEL WALKER)

Three people died and five others were injured after lightning struck a church service in Radimana village in Limpopo in the early hours on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the incident occurred at about 1am on Sunday while a congregation was attending a night church service inside a tent when it started to rain heavily.

“While they busy singing, lightning struck inside the tent in a field.” Ledwaba said.

Eight people aged between 12 and 56, all residents of Sefihlampyana village, sustained injuries and were taken to a health-care centre.

“One male and two females were certified dead on arrival,” Ledwaba said.

The five injured congregants were rushed to hospital.

The deceased were identified by their next of kin as:

  • Ribson Mothemane, 46;
  • Mosibudi Mokgobu, 44; and
  • Glenda Modjadji Ntjana, 36.

An inquest has been opened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

TimesLIVE

