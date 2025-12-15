News

Two men from Botswana ‘tricked into fighting in Russia’s war’

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Botswana's President Duma Boko. File photo.
Botswana's President Duma Boko. File photo. (REUTERS/Thalefang Charles)

The Botswana government says it is verifying information that two of its citizens, aged 19 and 20, fell victim to a deceptive recruitment process that resulted in them fighting on the frontlines of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The men were allegedly led to believe they would participate in a short-term military school training programme in Russia.

“In light of these accounts, the ministry, through diplomatic channels and in consultation with law enforcement authorities, is engaged in this matter to ascertain the authenticity of the reports and establish the whereabouts and condition of the two young men to facilitate their repatriation,” the foreign affairs department said.

The Botswana government cautioned its youth to be careful of dubious international recruitment schemes.

“The youth are encouraged to remain vigilant and to engage relevant authorities, including Botswana diplomatic missions, to verify the authenticity of questionable recruitment proposals.”

This comes after a group of South Africans were lured to Russia under the pretext of training before serving as security personnel for the MK Party and allegations that young women were being lured to work at a factory that makes drones.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Bhisho frees up land for economic development

2

Tensions rise over evictions from temporary housing units

3

RAF urges festive-season caution as Eastern Cape road deaths climb

4

Komani rapper Jimmy Backwoods celebrates a great year

5

Senior officials quit in wake of king’s visit to Israel

Related Articles