ADM acts fast to restore water supply

A pipe burst late on Sunday nightm disrupting water supply in parts of Mnquma Local Municipality.

The Amathole District Municipality (ADM) has moved swiftly to address concerns following a recent water supply interruption in parts of Mnquma Local Municipality, caused by a pipe burst along Centane Road near Msobomvu Stadium.

According to the spokesperson of the ADM, Sisa Msiwa, the pipe burst was observed late on Sunday night.

The affected areas including ward 3,5, Msobomvu, Zizamele and parts of Zithulele, of the pipeline are not new to such incidents.

“This section of the pipeline has experienced previous bursts, which are linked to the age and condition of the infrastructure,” said Msiwa.

ADM’s technical teams were deployed early Monday morning and acted without delay.

Speaking with the Daily Dispatch she clarified that the operation is progressing smoothly.

She added that ADM is prepared to respond to larger incidents if they arise.

Msiwa said Amathole District Municipality continues to prioritise planned maintenance and the phased replacement of aging pipelines, taking into account areas that experience higher demand, particularly during peak periods such as the festive season.

She said that these interventions dependent on available funding, are designed to strengthen the resilience of the water network and reduce the likelihood of recurring failures.

Msiwa urged residents to use water responsibly, especially during the festive season.

“We encourage residents to use water sparingly, particularly during this period when there is an increased influx of visitors into the district,” she said.

“This places additional pressure on our water infrastructure, and responsible water use by both residents and visitors is essential to ensure continued availability for all.”

Looking ahead, ADM acknowledges the need for long-term solutions.

Planned maintenance and gradual pipeline replacement remain key priorities to improve the reliability and resilience of the water network.

ADM has apologised to residents for the inconvenience caused and has reassured communities that improving the reliability of water supply remains a key priority.

