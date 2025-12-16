BEHIND THE NEWS |Learning the lessons of journalism from seasoned reporters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stepping into the Daily Dispatch newsroom as a fresh journalism graduate was both thrilling and overwhelming.

After a year of theory and a touch of practical experience, joining such a respected publication felt like a milestone I had dreamt about for years.

I still remember my first day vividly — walking in with mixed emotions, unsure of where to sit, what to touch, or how to begin.

Then I was introduced to the reporter who would become my mentor, Ziyanda Zweni, and that moment quietly set the tone for everything that followed.

Working under Ziyanda, especially coming straight after national elections, was a challenge that stretched me in the best way.

I watched her effortlessly navigate interviews with newly appointed ministers who were from the Eastern Cape. I had only ever seen them on television with serious expressions and blue-light convoys.

I could not believe how naturally she spoke to them, how confidently she asked questions, and how clearly she knew the responses she needed.

It was my first lesson in journalism — beneath titles and status, people are simply people.

Just a week into the newsroom, I “splashed” my first front-page story — the case of a newborn who had gone missing at Dora Nginza Hospital.

At the time I did not fully understand the weight of landing the front page until my colleagues “congratulated” me. What made me proudest was that I had worked on this story alone.

As an intern, sharing bylines with senior reporters sometimes left me feeling like a passenger. This story made me feel like a journalist.

Before that milestone arrived, I often questioned whether I was contributing enough. I had worked on several stories that never made it into the paper, and the self-doubt was real.

But once I found my rhythm, the stories started flowing; some I covered independently and others as part of the team.

As an entry-level reporter still finding my feet, I said yes to every opportunity, from stories about courts, careers, schools, community issues and to my favourite, entertainment.

My time at the Dispatch is full of memories; some proud, some painful, and some funny.

One unforgettable (and embarrassing) moment was when I cried in the newsroom after being shouted at by a departmental spokesperson.

At the time it felt so embarrassing, but today I laugh at the growth hidden in that moment, and everyone can now joke about it.

Among my proudest achievements were breaking the stories of Inako Mateza, who was selected to praise the president, and Kwakhanya Gwadiso, who represented the Eastern Cape in the SASCE Music Awards.

Both stories were later picked up by other media houses.

Beyond the Dispatch, Go! & Express also played an important role in shaping my craft.

Go’s former editor, Tammy Fray, helped me a lot in understanding not just what we report, but who we report for.

I loved the softer, community-centred stories and the pace of weekly publishing, which offered reflection without the pressure of daily deadlines.

Together, these two publications have moulded me into the reporter I am today.

I leave with gratitude for the mentorship, the guidance, the opportunities and, most importantly, the newsroom family that helped shape my voice.

To my Gees (fellow interns), I am grateful for the time we spent together and the moments we shared; the laughter, helping each other with stories and sharing lunches, among other things.

