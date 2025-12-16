BEHIND THE NEWS | The emotional roller-coaster of a young journalist in the field

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At just 19 years old, I began my internship at the Daily Dispatch, young and not sure of what to expect.

Although my tertiary education had prepared me with the basics of how a newsroom operates, stepping into a real one felt totally different.

I imagined my first day would be filled with orientation and introductions, but instead I went straight into the field.

Early that morning of July 22 2024, senior reporter Ziyanda Zweni invited me and another intern who she was mentoring to accompany her to the Dikeni magistrate’s court.

She was covering two major stories during that time — the case of a 19-year-old girl from Alice who was kidnapped and brutally murdered in July 2024 and the inquest into the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, which claimed the lives of 21 young people, many of them underage.

Being part of coverage that had drawn international attention was exciting, but the experience was also emotionally challenging.

Hearing survivors testify in court was more intense than reading their accounts online.

Witnessing their pain firsthand, imagining myself in their situation and absorbing the heaviness of the proceedings were unsettling.

My week continued with the same intensity.

I attended sensitive events, including a memorial service for a woman and her son who were gunned down in Amalinda on July 17 2025.

The emotional weight of these stories brought moments of anxiety and doubt.

Yet, through the assistance of my then mentor, Bomikazi Mdiya, and the guidance of experienced reporters, I managed to navigate that difficult first month without giving in to thoughts of quitting.

Among the stories I worked on, the one that affected me the most was about a nine-year-old boy who drowned while fetching water at the river in Mbizana.

What broke my heart was not only the family’s grief, but also their financial struggle to bury their child.

Witnessing a family mourn while begging for donations to lay their child to rest was devastating.

Moments like these reminded me of the emotional strength required in journalism and the responsibility we hold when telling people’s stories.

During my internship, I also spent time at the GO! & Express newspaper, where the tone of the work was lighter and often uplifting.

I covered stories about community challenges, achievements and everyday life, and I really enjoyed working on such stories.

Tammy Fray, the editor at the time, was more than a mentor, she was a friend.

She made storytelling feel fun and the entire team created a warm and supportive environment.

When I had to rotate back to the Daily Dispatch, they would jokingly say: “You’re leaving us? I thought we were family!”

Those moments made me appreciate the bond we built.

My highlight at GO! was covering an international story about an East London native who saved a young woman when she was swept off a sandbar in South Carolina. It was the kind of story that reminded me why journalism matters.

My time at the Daily Dispatch and GO! & Express has been an unforgettable chapter of growth, learning and connection.

I met people who were willing to go the extra mile to help me succeed, from editors and reporters to fellow interns.

As interns, we supported each other, celebrated each other’s achievements and built friendships that felt more like family.

As I prepare to leave this place, I hope to meet people as inspiring and supportive as those I had the privilege of working with during this journey.

