Big boost for Eastern Cape emerging farmers

Emerging farmers in the Eastern Cape have started to benefit from a provincial government programme aimed at commercialising 100 farms across the province.

Eastern Cape agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe launched the first phase of the campaign in Peddie on Tuesday, with the department donating more than 300 head of cattle to give farmers a headstart.

The initiative, in partnership with the Ngqushwa Local Municipality, is designed to boost agricultural productivity, strengthen local food systems and expand economic opportunities in rural communities.

The programme focuses on providing targeted support to farmers involved in red-meat production.

At the launch, the agriculture department also handed over a feedlot to farmers, a practical step in helping them to increase production and move towards commercial farming.

“Today’s launch is not only for the Ngqushwa Local Municipality — it’s for the entire province,“ Kontsiwe said.

“The goal is to support farmers transitioning from subsistence farming to more commercially viable operations.

“We want to encourage farmers with the feedlot as it’s going to be used to help with beef exports.

“The Eastern Cape is producing the best beef in the country, and we want to enhance that.

“Now these commercial farmers will become businesspeople and move beyond being emerging farmers,” Kontsiwe said.

“For farmers to move from subsistence farming to commercial, they are going to be trained so that they meet the international export standards.

“And we are going to help them to access finance to enhance whatever profits they want to have.”

We realised we have a natural resource here that can change the lives of our people. — Ngqushwa mayor Sanga Maneli

Ngqushwa mayor Sanga Maneli said its partnership with the department was based on the area’s strong agricultural potential.

“What made us want to work with the department was that, firstly, Ngqushwa is a place rich in natural resources.

“We have farmers with cattle as well as farms with quality. Even when our cows are put [in] ordinary camps, you’ll still get quality meat.

“We realised we have a natural resource here that can change the lives of our people.”

Maneli said the municipality supported the project by donating land and investing in infrastructure.

“We are going to put more investment into this project through our [integrated development plan] and quantitative processes, and we will work with the department to ensure we expand from where we are.”

Agriculture spokesperson Atule Joka described how the department was supporting the initiative.

“The department has donated [more than] 370 head of cattle to the farm, with 309 pregnant heifers and 69 bulls from different breeds including Bonsmara, Beef Master, Boran, Brahman, Angus and Simbra.

“The land donated by the municipality is [for] a 400-head feedlot estimated to be worth R3.2m that assisted in supplying material, feeding troughs, spray rays, storage containers, water troughs and water regulating systems.”

Joka said the department had already started working on the second phase of the programme.

“To scale it up, we’re conducting a feasibility study so it can develop into a fully fledged complex.

“This study will give us a concrete plan on the development, clearly stating which phase will be implemented over time.

“It will also provide preliminary designs and costings.”

One of the beneficiaries, farmer Neliswa Ngqula, said she was grateful to be part of the programme.

“I run a farming business called Shine the Way, which specialises in beef farming.

“When the municipality identified farmers to support, I was selected and received 11 cattle, including 10 Bonsmara cows and one bull.”

Ngqula said the programme would help farmers grow their businesses.

“This initiative will help our farms move into commercial farming and that makes me very happy.”

