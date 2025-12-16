Christmas tree lighting kicks off festive season in KSD municipality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Nyaniso Nelani flipped the switch on the Mthatha Christmas tree on Friday night, igniting a dazzling display of colour and joy, symbolising hope and unity for the community's bright future. The Mthatha Christmas tree and other designed lights illuminate the night at the Mthatha Town Hall lawns, spreading festive cheer throughout the community.

ZUBENAM MHLATHI

Hundreds of residents gathered at the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipal offices last week for the official lighting up of the Christmas tree, marking the start of the festive season.

The annual event, hosted by the municipality, drew people of all ages and was framed as a celebration of unity, hope and community spirit.

Addressing the gathering, KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani reflected on the municipality’s performance during the year, citing improvements in service delivery, access roads and electricity supply.

He also highlighted the reopening of several recreational facilities, including the historic KSD swimming pool.

“It has been a very challenging year as there were so many things that needed to be done, hence we are now celebrating as we gear up for a new year,” Nelani said.

He stressed that safety would be a priority during the festive period, warning that law enforcement would be visible throughout the municipality.

“KSD will be a safe space for our communities, friends, relatives and holidaymakers,” Nelani said.

“We maintain zero tolerance for all acts of criminality during this time and beyond.”

He urged residents to act responsibly and to look out for one another during the holiday season.

“We wish you all a joyful and safe festive season.

“Please exercise caution on the roads, especially during wet conditions, and remember do not drink and drive,” Nelani said.

However, the event drew criticism from some quarters, with questions raised about whether the funds used for the Christmas tree lighting could have been better allocated.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business secretary-general Andile Nontso said while community events had value, economic priorities should not be overlooked.

“We understand the importance of community events, but we need to prioritise the needs of our residents and businesses,” he said.

“We would like to see the municipality consider alternative uses for the funds, such as investing in infrastructure or supporting small businesses.”

Nontso said a formal study should be commissioned to assess the economic impact of the event.

“We need to know if the tree lighting is value for money and if it is contributing to the growth of the local economy.

“We urge the municipality to work with us to find ways to make the event more sustainable and beneficial for our community,” he said.

Former councillor Pasika Nontshiza also criticised the municipality, pointing to the condition of ablution facilities in the building where the ceremony was held.

“They put on a show for the ceremony, but the reality is that the facilities are a disaster.

“They need immediate attention, they should have focused on those before wasting money,” he said.

