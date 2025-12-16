DJ Warras shot dead in Joburg CBD

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Warras was shot and killed at the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

Radio and club DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot and killed on Tuesday in the Johannesburg CBD in what is believed to have been an eviction showdown.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that DJ Warras was actively involved with a security company and they were busy with evictions when an unknown gunman walked up to him and fired a single shot.

Gauteng police could not immediately give comment. The story will be updated with their comment when received.

This is a developing story.

