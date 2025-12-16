Eastern Cape family fears the worst after 20-year-old initiate goes missing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An Eastern Cape family is reeling in shock and despair after a 20-year-old initiate went missing from his initiation hut in Madizeni village, Ngcobo, just days before his planned homecoming celebration on December 26.

Tomase Koni disappeared on Sunday night, deepening anxiety in the province where several initiates have died during the current summer initiation season.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Tomase’s aunt, Nonkumbulelo Koni, said he had stepped out of his hut to relieve himself and was accompanied by another initiate and an ikhankatha (traditional nurse).

“Apparently, he wanted to go relieve himself, and they accompanied him. They waited for him at a distance while he was relieving himself. That was the last time they saw him,” she said.

In line with custom, only the men at the initiation school were initially alerted to his disappearance. When an overnight search yielded no results, the family was forced to inform the women.

“They searched for him the whole night without any luck,” Koni said.

Tomase’s disappearance comes as the family was preparing to welcome him home later this month, a moment that should have marked a celebration, but has instead become a source of anguish.

The family’s distress was further compounded on Monday when they received a phone call from an unknown person demanding R2,000 in exchange for Tomase’s release.

“We are very devastated as a family because we don’t know what could have happened to him. There is a number that called us demanding money and claiming they will release him. We will be asking the police to assist us in this matter,” Koni said.

Child rights activist Petros Majola from the Khula Development Centre described the incident as deeply shocking and urged caution.

“According to our tradition, we could not take pictures of the hut where he went missing, but the family has agreed to share his photograph. The family should also be careful of people demanding money and claiming they know where Tomase is,” Majola said.

Rising initiation deaths in the Eastern Cape

Tomase’s disappearance comes amid growing concern over safety during the Eastern Cape’s summer initiation season, which runs from late November to January.

Authorities and traditional leaders have confirmed that at least nine initiates have died in the province since the start of December, despite ongoing monitoring and safety campaigns.

Officials have repeatedly stressed that ulwaluko must take place at registered initiation schools under proper supervision. However, illegal initiation sites, dehydration, exposure to harsh conditions and lack of medical care continue to pose serious risks.

As Tomase’s family waits anxiously for answers, his case has reignited urgent questions about how communities can better protect young initiates while respecting cultural traditions.

