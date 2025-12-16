Elderly residents won’t be forgotten, MEC promises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CHRISTMAS KINDNESS: Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta spreads festive cheer by celebrating an early Christmas with the elderly in Dimbaza, outside Qonce.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to supporting elderly residents, particularly over the festive season, during an early Christmas event held in Dimbaza outside Qonce.

The gathering, organised by the department of social development in partnership with local organisations, brought together elderly residents, families and community leaders.

It formed part of the department’s broader programme aimed at improving the welfare and social inclusion of older people.

Fanta said the event was intended to recognise the contribution of senior citizens, while also highlighting the need for sustained support beyond symbolic celebrations.

“Today, we come together not only to celebrate Christmas but to honour our elders, who have laid the foundation for our communities.

“They deserve our respect, love and care,” she said.

Let us ensure that our elders feel cherished and respected, not just today but throughout the year. — MP Zodwa Gqivana

Fanta said the festive period often heightened feelings of isolation among the elderly and stressed the importance of community-based interventions.

“We must ensure that our elderly are not forgotten. This celebration is a reminder that they are integral to our families and communities.

“We are committed to creating a society where they feel loved and cared for,” she said.

The event also served as an outreach platform, with government officials and non-government organisations providing information on health services, social grants and community support programmes available to elderly residents.

MP Zodwa Gqivana said the festive season should prompt reflection on how communities supported vulnerable groups.

“This festive season is not just about gifts and festivities; it is a time to reflect on the love and support we can offer one another.

“Let us ensure that our elders feel cherished and respected, not just today but throughout the year,” she said.

Local leaders said collaboration between government departments and civil society organisations was essential to addressing challenges faced by older people, including access to health care and social services.

Some of those present welcomed the initiative, saying it provided both recognition and practical assistance.

Phumzile Mthembu, 78, said the gathering made a meaningful difference.

“It means so much to us to be remembered and celebrated. We often feel forgotten but, today, we feel valued,” she said.

The department said similar engagements formed part of its ongoing strategy to strengthen social support systems for elderly residents across the province.

