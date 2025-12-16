Feel the festive season fever at music concert featuring top acts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brothers Emo and Loukmaan Adams will pay tribute to their father on his 80th birthday. Emo is one of the headline acts for the Festive Fever Volume 4, taking place at The Venue at Hemingways Casino, on Friday.

East London entertainment company 043 Events is preparing to host the fourth instalment of its annual Festive Fever showcase, which has become a regular feature on the city’s festive season calendar.

Festive Fever Volume 4 will take place on Friday at The Venue at Hemingways Casino and will feature a programme of live music, dance and comedy.

The show will be headlined by national performers Emo Adams, Salome Damon Johansen and Mujahid George.

The Festive Fever concept was launched four years ago at the Guild Theatre, where the inaugural event attracted audiences from across the Eastern Cape.

Since then, it has grown into a year-end production aimed at residents returning home for the holiday season, as well as local audiences seeking live entertainment during December.

Ashley Martin of 043 Events said the idea for Festive Fever was born out of a gap in the city’s festive-season entertainment offering.

“We realised early on that there was a real demand for good-quality live performances in our city during the festive season, and when people return home in December, they’re looking for something exciting to do with family and friends,” he said.

“Our event brings people together, young and old, while giving them an opportunity to end the year on a high note with a good evening out.”

The 2025 programme combines local performers with established national acts.

East London artists Nikita van Niekerk, Ainsley Tutu and Tarryn Ambraal will open the evening before the headline performances.

Adams, an actor, musician and television personality who recently took over as host of Noot vir Noot, is expected to deliver a mix of music and comedy.

He was nominated for a best entertainer award in 2024.

Joining him is Cape Town vocalist Salome Damon Johansen, known as the “Diva of Cape Town”, whose career has expanded in recent years through live performances and a growing social media following.

Completing the line-up is Mujahid George, a performer with more than 25 years’ experience and an international performance history.

Festive Fever Volume 4 will run for about three hours, with a 25-minute interval.

Organisers say the programme has been structured to appeal to a broad audience and maintain a steady pace throughout the evening.

