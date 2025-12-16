Metro approves R20m to upgrade Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Buffalo City Metro has thrown its weight behind a bid to host the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the council on Monday approving a R20m boost to upgrade the Buffalo Park Stadium.

With millions of rands in economic spin-offs expected should the city host matches in the global showpiece, councillors from across the political spectrum were, for a change, united in backing the proposal.

The funding will be used to upgrade the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium to meet international standards set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The World Cup is scheduled to be hosted across several South African cities, as well as Namibia and Zimbabwe, between October and November 2027.

Though the allocation was not included when councillors approved the 2025/2026 municipal budget in May, mayor Princess Faku told council that provision would be made through the 2025/2026 mid-year budget adjustment.

After Faku tabled the report, councillors also approved the use of the stadium — which is owned by the metro but leased to Border Cricket — as a potential World Cup venue.

The legacy of such an event will not only enhance the local economy, but also BCM’s reputation as a hub for world-class sport. — City manager Mxolisi Yawa

In a report presented to council, city manager Mxolisi Yawa described the Cricket World Cup as a “marquee event on the global cricket calendar”, saying it would attract thousands of players, media professionals and international visitors, with significant economic and cultural benefits.

“This event presents an exceptional opportunity to promote BCM as a prime destination for tourism innovation and sporting excellence,” Yawa said.

“The legacy of such an event will not only enhance the local economy, but also BCM’s reputation as a hub for world-class sport.

“The biggest beneficiaries would be the hospitality sector, followed by retail.”

The decision follows engagements earlier in 2025 between Cricket SA, Border Cricket and the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts & culture, during which Faku committed the city to making the funding available.

Yawa told council that to meet the criteria to be a host city, the Buffalo Park Stadium would require a valid lease, new floodlights, a new scoreboard, a media centre, paving on the B-field for broadcast trucks, upgrades to hospitality chalets and extensive maintenance.

He said the total estimated cost to upgrade the stadium to host World Cup matches was R66.3m.

With BCM contributing R20m, Border Cricket CEO Sean Beyer said the bulk of the remaining funding would come from Cricket SA, with additional support expected from the provincial government.

During the council debate, ANC councillor Ncedo Kumbaca said that after missing out on hosting matches during the 2010 Fifa World Cup, the 2027 Cricket World Cup represented a rare opportunity for the city.

“We just cannot compare the amount we allocate to the returns we will get as a host city,” Kumbaca said.

DA councillor Geoff Walton said his party supported the initiative, but cautioned that the process required careful oversight.

“We believe that this is very important for the city,” he said.

Walton raised concerns about allocating public funds to upgrade a venue “not in the ownership of the municipality” and requested assurances that all legal requirements would be met.

“We do not want to delay this matter, and want it placed on the formal record that while the DA has no objections in principle, such support is strictly subject to full compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act.”

EFF council leader Mziyanda Hlekiso declined to comment when invited to do so by council speaker Humphrey Maxegwana.

Faku said procurement processes to appoint service providers for the upgrades would commence following council approval.

BCM’s head of sport, arts & culture, Howard Sikweza, assured councillors that the municipality still owned the stadium and that the R20m allocation would not be transferred to Cricket SA.

“The city will use the funds itself to carry out some of the upgrades at the venue.”

Beyer said Border Cricket was delighted by council’s approval.

He said additional work would also be required on players’ and match officials’ areas, as well as the pitch and practice mats.

Beyer said hosting the event would have a major impact on tourism, while also creating opportunities for development initiatives.

“Some development projects, such as coaching clinics in selected rural areas of the province like Dikeni and Komani, would also be on the cards,” he said.

The Black Business Forum welcomed the council’s decision.

Forum president Luthando Bara said the organisation viewed the investment as a positive step towards positioning the city as a viable destination for major national and international events.

“Hosting major sporting and cultural events generates economic spin-offs that outweigh the initial public investment,” Bara said.

He said flagship events should be balanced with ongoing support for local initiatives.

Border-Kei Chamber of Business president Lizelle Maurice also welcomed the decision, saying it would stimulate economic growth and job creation.

Though sports MEC Sibulele Ngongo could not be reached for comment on Monday, she previously confirmed BCM’s R20m commitment, saying the provincial government would then fundraise for the remaining R5m.

“In our engagement with Cricket SA, they agreed to give the city R43m for the stadium upgrade, on condition that the province committed R25m,” Ngongo said previously.

