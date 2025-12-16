‘Rudolph’s Christmas Quest’ enthrals little ones

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FUN FOR ALL: The colourful cast of the interactive and fun production, ‘Rudolph’s Christmas Quest’ at the East London Museum over the weekend. The show was hosted by Jen Bryson Moorcroft Theatre.

Local playwright and educator Jen Bryson Moorcroft is back with an immersive Christmas theatre experience, Rudolph’s Christmas Quest.

The production was first staged at the East London Museum on Saturday, with visitors treated to four shows. It returns on December 17, with four more shows.

Rudolph’s Christmas Quest is an interactive children’s theatre production that blends traditional Christmas charm with a South African flavour, offering families a lively holiday experience filled with movement, laughter and hands-on fun.

“This is an interactive children’s theatre show that combines traditional and local Christmas elements and lots of fun activities for kids,” Moorcroft said.

“It has lots of movement and involvement if kids and adults want to participate.”

Featuring a vibrant cast of 14 performers supported by a crew of four, the show brings Christmas to life for children aged three to nine and the young at heart.

Moorcroft wrote the script with creative input from the performers.

Activities for children include decorating a Christmas tree, helping elves with mischief, searching for the Grinch’s heart in green spaghetti, festive dance moves and Christmas crafts.

“The production is non-religious and focuses on what makes the season fun and relatable for everyone,” Moorcroft said.

I love that they were friendly the whole time with the kids. And they made it feel real, which I love, because it’s important to keep a child’s imagination alive. — Courtney Vermaak

Cebisa Ndzimela, 33, who plays the role of the Grinch, says the character holds a special charm.

“The Grinch is the character everyone loves to watch get up to mischief,” he said.

“He represents those times when adults were young and carefree, and at the same time he’s the wild, crazy mischief [maker] that kids love.”

The East London-born performer shows young audiences through his performance that mischief can be playful and positive.

“Clean fun and silliness can bring joy. There’s always space for that,” Ndzimela said.

Courtney Vermaak, 32, who attended the show with her three-year-old daughter, said she thoroughly enjoyed it and loved the energy of the cast.

“I love that they were friendly the whole time with the kids. And they made it feel real, which I love, because it’s important to keep a child’s imagination alive,” she said.

Moorcroft is a playwright, actor and theatre-maker whose work is known for its sharp social insight and strong character-driven storytelling.

She has contributed to the Eastern Cape theatre scene both as a writer and performer, with plays that often explore identity, power and the emotional undercurrents of everyday life.

Her work has been staged at festivals and theatres around the country, and she is widely regarded as an important voice in contemporary SA theatre.

Tickets cost R75. For bookings, contact Jen on 074-538-4438.

