Successful beach festival hailed as ‘vibrant, inclusive event’

The beachfront was filled with excitement as different artists from across the Eastern Cape took to the stage, delivering energetic performances that kept the audience entertained throughout.

Orient Beach came alive on Saturday as thousands of music lovers and festival-goers gathered for the Buffalo City Beach Festival.

The festival, organised by Man B Entertainment, attracted a large and vibrant crowd, with people coming out in numbers to celebrate local music, culture and entertainment.

Among the performers were gospel sensation Betusile, Zuko SA, Cairo CPT, Naakmusiq and several other talented artists.

The event was well-secured, ensuring a safe environment for the festival-goers, including children.

Security personnel were visible throughout the venue, allowing families to enjoy the event with peace of mind.

Entrepreneur and musician Mlindelwa “Man B” Tyekana expressed gratitude to the people of East London and those who travelled to attend the festival.

He thanked the community for the overwhelming support and confirmed that the Buffalo City Beach Festival would become an annual event.

“This is just the beginning,” Tyekana said.

“We are grateful for the support and we promise to bring this festival back every year.”

The success of the Buffalo City Beach Festival highlights the growing demand for locally-driven events that promote Eastern Cape talent while boosting tourism and economic activity in Buffalo City.

Police Captain Hazel Mqala commended the festival for its multifaceted appeal beyond typical entertainment.

“We applaud the organisers for transforming the Beach Festival into a vibrant, inclusive event that goes far beyond music and performances.

“It seamlessly integrated sports like boxing and quad biking, drawing families and athletes alike to East London’s shores,” Mqala said.

Daily Dispatch