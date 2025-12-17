Death toll reaches 15 in third week of initiation season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fifteen initiates have died in the Eastern Cape since the start of the 2025 summer initiation season, now in its third week.

Forty-five criminal cases have been opened and 31 people arrested for unlawful circumcision and violations of customary initiation regulations.

The deaths have triggered 12 inquest dockets.

In 2024, 34 initiates died during the summer season.

The season officially opened on November 14 for out-of-school youth, and a week later for those who had completed final exams.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams’ spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, said 10 of the 15 deaths occurred at legal initiation schools, while five were at illegal sites.

Four of the illegal initiation deaths occurred in the OR Tambo district — in the Ingquza Hill and Nyandeni municipalities — and one in Mbizana.

By district, OR Tambo recorded six deaths, Amathole and Chris Hani three each, Buffalo City two and Alfred Nzo one.

“Eight initiates died due to dehydration, two from natural causes — epileptic fits and cardiac failure — one from sepsis, one committed suicide by hanging, and one was struck by lightning,” Oliphant said.

The deceased were aged between 15 and 27 and died between November 26 and 12 December.

Among the cases:

A 19-year-old initiate died after being struck by lightning at Ngquthurha in Ngcobo on December 5, six days after circumcision;

An 18-year-old was found hanged at his home in Upper Mgwalana, Cacadu, on November 26, also six days post-circumcision;

A 19-year-old from Gcina village, Mazeppa Bay, died of cardiac failure on December 9;

A 15-year-old, only a week into his initiation, died of assault injuries on December 7 in Ngqeleni.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe will visit affected families and initiation schools in Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo and Buffalo City from Wednesday to Friday.

“The number of fatalities has raised serious concerns from government, traditional leaders, families and communities,” Burns-Ncamashe said.

Authorities had aimed for zero deaths this season, investing heavily in awareness campaigns, medical support and law enforcement.

Despite this, fatalities continue.

Oliphant said a comprehensive plan was in place before the season began.

“We held advocacy campaigns across the province — school visits, community meetings (iimbizo) and media outreach — to promote safe customary male initiation practices,” he said.

Two major iimbizos were held at Nyandeni Great Place in July and Lusikisiki in October.

These focused on the roles of parents and traditional leaders in appointing credible initiation practitioners, and the importance of integrating medical oversight.

A four-day capacitation programme for traditional surgeons and nurses took place in late October in the Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts, focusing on hygiene, health standards and the general care of initiates.

Pre-screening of candidates began in early November, ahead of the official season start.

Resources deployed

Various departments and stakeholders contributed resources to improve safety and compliance:

The department of health deployed 49 bakkies, each staffed with a medical officer and professional nurse, and provided surgical equipment. Special hospital wards were prepared to admit initiates requiring urgent care;

The SAPS assigned initiation co-ordinators to every police station in the province;

The department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs made 17 vehicles available to help monitor initiation sites and support bush tracking;

Members of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership, particularly male leaders, were deployed to support oversight on the ground; and

The NGO Ikamva Lesizwe, which supports safe initiation, is operating two rescue centres in the OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo districts.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape legislature has formed an ad hoc committee on male initiation, chaired by Mlibo Qoboshiyane, to monitor compliance and improve safety.

These structures had been criss-crossing the province, Oliphant said, conducting oversight and ensuring accountability.

“Despite all these efforts, initiates have died — and some have been brutally assaulted,” Oliphant said.

