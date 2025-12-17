Eastern Cape parolee gets life sentence for decapitating girlfriend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LONG TERM: Mabhuti Mabra Mbili, 35, has been sentence to life.

An Eastern Cape parolee, who brutally killed his 22-year-old girlfriend, has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Cala Magistrate’s Court handed the jail term to Mabhuti Mabra Mbili, 35.

In May 2024, the body of a young woman was discovered by a shepherd in the mountainous area of the Tsengiwe administrative area.

The woman had been decapitated.

She was later identified as the accused’s girlfriend.

“During the investigation, a photograph depicting the deceased in the company of two males circulated on social media,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

“This assisted police in narrowing their investigation, which led to the arrest of the accused.

“Following his arrest, the accused led police officers to a location where the severed head of the deceased was recovered.”

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Odwa Mmeli argued that life imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence, given the gruesome and brutal way the woman was murdered.

She submitted that the woman suffered an exceptionally violent death at the hands of Mbili.

Mmeli further highlighted the Mbili’s violent disposition, pointing to his previous convictions for murder and robbery.

“At the time of committing this offence, the accused was out on parole,” Tyali said.

“Mmeli also emphasised that the matter ranked among the most shocking incidents of femicide, reflecting the deepening national crisis of gender-based violence in the country.”

The court also declared Mbili unfit to possess a firearm.

Cala community members, who came out in force to hear the outcome, welcomed the sentence.

Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo said the outcome sent a strong and unequivocal message that acts of extreme violence against women would not be tolerated.

Daily Dispatch