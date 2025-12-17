Four murdered in Gqeberha as suspects exchange fire with police

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The serious and violent crimes police unit is investigating four counts of murder after shootings in Walmer township in Gqeberha.

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa, a group of suspects entered a premises at about 5.30pm on Tuesday. They demanded cellphones and started shooting at the occupants.

“Two men, 24 and 29, were shot several times and died at the scene,“ she said.

Two other men, both aged 22, were fatally shot at two different locations a short distance away.

Preliminary investigations revealed three cellphones were taken by the suspects during the attack.

Mawisa said by the time officers arrived at the crime scenes, the suspects were still in the area and opened fire on police. “They fired shots at the police, who retaliated. They fled the scene and a chase ensued, with no luck,” she said.

We appeal to members of the community to come forth with any information that can lead to the speedy arrest of the killers — Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso, acting provincial commissioner

No police officers were injured during the shootout.

A case of attempted murder relating to the attack on police has been opened and transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Unit for investigation.

The four murder cases were initially opened at Walmer police station and have since been transferred to the provincial serious violent crime investigation unit.

Acting Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso said police would pursue the suspects relentlessly.

“We appeal to members of the community to come forth with any information that can lead to the speedy arrest of the killers,” she said.

Four other murders in Walmer area

Gqeberha police are also investigating four other murders in the Walmer area.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the first incident occurred on Saturday night when officers were alerted about the body of a 39-year-old man lying in Mankazana Street at about 9.10pm.

“The body had several gunshot wounds. A murder case has been opened for further investigation.”

In the early hours on Monday, police were alerted to a second crime scene in Ndlovu Street, Airport Valley.

“At about 2am, police were alerted to three bodies found in Ndlovu Street,” Beetge said. “A 37-year-old male and two females, aged 28 and 17, were found lying in the street with gunshot wounds.”

Police said the motive for the killings is unknown.

