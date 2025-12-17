From Mdantsane to the Springboks: Lusanda Dumke remembered as rugby trailblazer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok Women blindside flanker and former Border Ladies captain Lusanda Dumke had high hopes of returning to the national team — but on Tuesday she lost her battle with cancer.

The East London rugby sensation, who was named SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2022, passed away at 3.30am at East London’s Life St Dominic’s Hospital.

This meant she could not be selected for the Springbok Women’s World Cup squad, which made it as far as the quarterfinals of the tournament in the UK.

Her eldest sister, Nwabisa, said her omission from the team broke her.

“She loved rugby so much, it was all that she knew, though she was in pain.

“Being unable to compete in the World Cup really worried her.

“She had hoped to return to play for the Springboks once she had recovered.”

Nwabisa said her sister’s cancer diagnosis had affected her mentally.

“This really cut her dream and all she wanted was to live. She had dreams she wanted to fulfil and she really did not like being in that situation.

“She was disappointed — but we can’t control how life works.”

She said the family was shattered.

“We got the call, and we went to see for ourselves. We will remember her for her very bubbly personality.

“She liked to laugh. She was a free soul and loved to play with the kids here at home.

“We felt her love, and anyone can attest to that.”

ON THE FIELD: Lusanda Dumke during the Women’s Premier Division final match between Bulls Daisies and Western Province at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in August, 2024. (GALLO IMAGES/ LEE WARREN)

The family said they had yet to make funeral arrangements, but confirmed Dumke would be buried in Centane, her home town.

At 18, Dumke made her provincial rugby debut for the Border Ladies in 2015.

Former Border Ladies head coach Nwabisa Ngxatu said she was still in shock at the death of the loose forward.

Ngxatu played with Dumke when she was still a teenager coming through the ranks at Border, and later coached her.

Dumke was captain under Ngxatu when they beat Western Province to claim the 2021 and 2022 Women’s Premier Division titles.

“I kept in contact with her while she was in hospital, and I spoke to her just last week.

“Her condition was not OK, but she was hopeful of getting better.”

In 2022, Dumke won the Eastern Cape Sports Star Award at the provincial achievers event in Gqeberha.

In 2023, she made an unexpected move from Border to join the Blue Bulls Daisies.

There she led the Bulls women to their three consecutive Premier Division titles.

Thando Manana, head of high performance and special projects at the Bulls, described Dumke as more than a leader.

“Lusanda was the soul of our Daisies team and a true inspiration to everyone at the Bulls and across SA sport.

“She fought till the end. Her legacy of resilience and success will forever define this era of women’s rugby in SA.

“We have lost a precious, rare gem and our thoughts are with her family.”

TRAGIC LOSS: Lusanda Dumke goes past Cecilia Smith of Australia during the 2024 WXV2 Rugby match between the Springboks and Australia at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town in October 2024. (BACKPAGEPIX/ RYAN WILKISKY)

In her green and gold national colours, she made her Springbok debut in 2018 against Wales in Cardiff.

She played 33 Tests and captained the SA team three times.

She was a member of the Springbok squad which participated in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in 2022.

Her last Test was against Italy in Cape Town in 2024.

She scored 10 tries in her Test career and also represented the Springbok Women’s Sevens team.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander also paid tribute.

“Lusanda will be remembered not only as a former captain of our Springbok Women’s team, but also as a symbol of courage, leadership and resilience far beyond her years.

“She played the game with heart and humility, always giving everything she had for her team.

“Her work ethic, toughness and selfless commitment set the standard, and she led by example every time she stepped onto the field.

“Even in the face of immense personal challenge, she carried herself with dignity and strength, inspiring those around her on and off the field.

“Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, the example she set, and the pride with which she represented her team and country.”

The University of Fort Hare also expressed condolences.

Dumke played for the UFH Baby Blues while she was studying at the university.

Shortly after being named Women’s Rugby Player of the Year, in August 2022, Dumke won the province’s Sports Star of the Year title at the Eastern Cape Sport and Recreation Achievers Awards, winning a brand-new VW Polo Vivo, at the Boardwalk ICC in Gqeberha.

Many fans were shocked when they learnt that despite her international sporting success, Dumke still lived in a shack at the Masibambane informal settlement in Mdantsane’s NU10.

That October, her dream became a reality when she forfeited her prize car to instead use the funds towards buying a house.

But the proceeds from the car gave her R265,000, which was R200,000 short of the money needed for the house in Mdantsane.

Princess Faku, then Buffalo City Metro’s deputy mayor, championed Dumke’s cause and roped in the provincial human settlements department and sports philanthropist Siviwe Mpengesi.

Together, they raised funds to buy the star a house in NU7.

“We could not fold our arms when one of our sports stars was in dire need,” Faku said at the time.

The department raised R165,000 and Chippa Mpengesi, owner of Chippa United, settled the balance and furnished the house.

