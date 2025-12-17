HEALTHY HABITS| Let the holidays be a season of balance, not setback

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Katy Allderman reflects on how one can navigate the Christmas season so as to not lose the fitness gains made during the year.

The holiday season arrives with a mixture of excitement, family time, travel, and a well-deserved break from routine.

But for many, the festive period also brings anxiety around losing progress, gaining weight, or falling completely out of the rhythm and routine you worked so hard for during the year.

The good news? You can enjoy the holidays fully, while still keeping your body moving and your health intact.

It doesn’t need to be all or nothing. With small, intentional choices, December can become a season of balance, not setback.

One of the biggest barriers to staying active during the holidays is our mindset.

Many of us slip into “I’ll start again in January” thinking, which often leads to overeating, under-sleeping and little movement.

Instead, December can be approached with a gentler mindset: “Do what you can. Maintain where possible. Enjoy fully.”

Perfect consistency is never the goal — presence and balance are.

Even the busiest holiday schedule has space for micro-moments of movement.

The key is to set a few non-negotiables that feel realistic for your season of life.

Some great options:

• 8–10 thousand steps a day (or any step target that feels doable, the aim is to keep moving and avoid sedentary living);

• Three short workouts a week (10–20 minutes each);

• Morning mobility to loosen travel stiffness; and

• A daily walk with the family.

When you plan for small wins, you stay consistent without feeling restricted.

Food is a huge part of the holiday experience, and it’s meant to be enjoyed.

No food should be labelled “bad,” and you don’t have to avoid every treat to stay healthy.

Instead, try these simple guidelines:

• Have protein at every meal to keep you full;

• Stay hydrated — most people overeat because they are actually thirsty;

• Use the 80/20 approach: 80% nutritious choices, 20% festive freedom; and

• Avoid eating mindlessly by plating your food rather than picking endlessly.

Guilt around food creates more harm than the food itself. Enjoy the meals, savour the moments, and let go of the shame cycle so many people fall into this time of year.

You don’t need an hour in the gym. Quick sessions are extremely effective when December gets busy.

Some ideas:

• 10-minute full-body routines (squats, push-ups, lunges, core);

• HIIT circuits using bodyweight;

• Resistance band workouts in your hotel room; and

• 15-minute strength “snacks” while the kids nap.

These micro-workouts maintain muscle, boost mood and keep your metabolism ticking.

Your holiday movement doesn’t have to be structured. Playful activity absolutely counts.

Try:

• Beach walks;

• Swimming or pool games;

• Frisbee or touch rugby;

• Hiking routes if you’re travelling; and

• Christmas-light neighbourhood strolls.

This way, movement becomes a bonding and joyful experience instead of one more thing on your to-do list.

Here’s the truth: at some point, your routine will wobble. Perhaps more than once.

That’s normal.

What matters is that you don’t allow one day to turn into three weeks.

If you find yourself slipping:

• Take one walk;

• Drink a big glass of water;

• Choose one nourishing meal;

• Do a five-minute stretch; and

• Reset your bedtime.

Small steps pull you back into your rhythm without overwhelming you.

Holidays remind us of the importance of rest — something deeply Biblical and often neglected.

Slowing down can be deeply healing, both physically and spiritually.

See movement as a celebration of what your body can do, not punishment for what you ate.

Honour God with your body by caring for it holistically: movement, nourishment, rest and gratitude.

The holidays don’t have to derail your fitness. With a balanced mindset and a few intentional habits, you can maintain your health while enjoying every moment.

This December, aim for progress, not perfection — and allow your holiday to be a season of joy, movement and grace.