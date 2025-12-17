Life sentence for Soweto man who raped his wife’s granddaughter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man who raped his wife’s granddaughter when she was 14 years old has been handed a life sentence.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said a case was opened at the Dobsonville, Soweto, police station in 2019 after the grandmother found Mluleki Zicina on top of the victim, in the act of raping her.

Police investigations revealed he had repeatedly raped her, instructing her to remain silent and promising her money.

The 59-year-old man was this week sentenced to life imprisonment by the Roodepoort magistrate’s court.

The state called the victim’s grandmother, who testified that the child suffers from severe emotional, physical and psychological trauma. She struggles with challenges, including anxiety, aggression, low self-esteem and poor academic performance. These effects were highlighted during sentencing.

Prosecutor Arnold Limekhaya emphasised the gravity of the offence, the vulnerability of rape victims and the betrayal of trust by the accused, who abused his position of authority. The prosecutor underscored the permanent scars inflicted on the victim and the broader societal outcry against such crimes, which deprive children of their constitutional rights to safety and freedom.

Magistrate Anneline Africa, in delivering the sentence, said she considered the manipulative nature of the accused’s actions, the degree of violence used and the profound harm caused to the vulnerable and defenceless victim.

