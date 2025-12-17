Mother and two children killed in crash near Stutterheim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A mother and her two children were killed after a fully-loaded midi-bus and a sedan collided on the N6 just outside Stutterheim on Wednesday.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said preliminary information indicated that the mother, believed to be in her 40s, was travelling towards East London with her two children, aged 5 and 15, when the accident happened.

“The Eastern Cape transport department is deeply saddened by a tragic road crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her two children,” he said.

“All three occupants of the sedan tragically died on the scene.

“About 20 passengers in the midi-bus sustained various injuries and were rushed to Stutterheim Hospital for medical treatment.

“The bus was ferrying workers home from a well-known local chicken meat processing company at the time of the crash.

“It is understood that the deceased and many of those injured are residents of Stutterheim, raising the painful reality that those involved in this crash may be known to one another.”

Transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the Stutterheim community.

“We are deeply disturbed by this tragic loss of life, particularly that of young children,” Nqatha said.

“On behalf of the Eastern Cape transport department, I extend my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives.

“Our thoughts are also with the injured, and we wish them a speedy and full recovery.

“This is a painful reminder of the devastating impact of road crashes on our communities.”

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

“The department again urges all road users to exercise extreme caution, obey traffic laws and remain vigilant at all times, especially on busy routes such as the N6,” Nqatha said.

