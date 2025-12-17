New Alfred Nzo mayor Mshuqwana expected to accelerate service delivery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nomasomi Mshuqwana has been sworn in as the new Alfred Nzo district municipality mayor.

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality has appointed Nomasomi Mshuqwana as its new mayor after the resignation of Vukile Mhlelembana.

Mshuqwana was sworn in during a special council meeting on Sunday.

Her election follows Mhlelembana’s decision to step down as mayor after losing the contest for the position of ANC Alfred Nzo regional chair to Ntabankulu mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo at a closely contested regional elective conference.

Sobuthongo won the position by 22 votes. She had previously served as Mhlelembana’s deputy in a district leadership structure that was disbanded earlier in 2025.

Both later served on the ANC regional task team, with Mhlelembana as convener and Sobuthongo as his deputy.

In his resignation letter to ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi on Thursday last week, Mhlelembana said: “I am always thankful and humbled by the trust given to me by the ANC leadership in deciding to deploy me as the executive mayor, a position I have occupied for nearly four years now.

“I tried hard, as part of the deployed collective, to implement the ANC manifesto and ensure the responsiveness of the collective to community needs.

“This has been a tough task and yet very much rewarding when seeing basic services being provided to the pleasure of communities.”

Attempts to obtain comment from Ngcukayitobi and Mhlelembana were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

In his resignation letter, Mhlelembana committed to continue serving as a district councillor “at the pleasure of the ANC” until the end of the current term.

Explaining his decision to step down as mayor, he said: “I have arrived at this conclusion after considering current developments in our region and at our municipality.

“The negative interventions around recruitment processes and the general state of maintaining sound labour relations, together with resultant consequence management processes, compelled me to arrive at this decision.

“I am convinced that stepping down from the position of the executive mayor would enable a smooth transition towards the next council due to be elected after the 2026 local government elections.

“I equally believe that this shall further stabilise the governance of the municipality, a situation needed in all municipalities led by the ANC.”

I commit myself to this spirit of servant leadership, placing the needs of our people at the forefront. — New mayor Nomasomi Mshuqwana

He said the decision was influenced by guidance from the ANC’s national executive committee.

“This truth has been strengthened by the marching orders given by the ANC NEC through the president at a recently held national roll call of all ANC councillors.”

ANC Alfred Nzo regional secretary Polelo Mohale denied that Mhlelembana had been forced to resign, saying the move was voluntary.

He said the ANC believed that Mshuqwana, given her experience in the council, understood the assignment and what the people of the Alfred Nzo district needed.

“Over and above that, she will be working with a collective of ANC deployees in that council.”

Mohale said Mshuqwana would be expected to accelerate service delivery.

“Water must come out of the taps,” he said.

Mshuqwana has more than 18 years’ experience in the education sector, including eight years in management and 12 years in community development.

She previously served as speaker of the Matatiele Local Municipality from 2011 to 2013, head of corporate services from 2014 to 2016, and again as speaker from 2016 until the 2021 local government elections.

After the elections, she was deployed to the district municipality as deputy mayor.

She has also served as mayoral committee member for special programmes, mayoral affairs and communications, and as an executive member of the South African Local Government Association in the Eastern Cape.

District municipal spokesperson Luncedo Walaza said Mshuqwana had demonstrated “impeccable leadership and commitment”, particularly in advancing water and sanitation delivery across the district.

Mshuqwana thanked council for the confidence shown in her and pledged to prioritise service delivery.

“I commit myself to this spirit of servant leadership, placing the needs of our people at the forefront.

“Together, we can transform our municipality into an even better place to live, work and thrive,” she said.

Daily Dispatch