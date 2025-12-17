Police ordered to pay damages for unlawful detention

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a judgment handed down in the Mthatha high court, acting judge Aaron Zono ordered the minister of police to pay the men R80,000 each for unlawful arrest and detention, and a further R40,000 each for assault.

The claim arose from a 2018 incident in Mthatha, where the two men were attacked by police officers who demanded to search a stationary taxi they were in.

After attempting to report the assault at the Central police station, they were instead arrested and detained for two days.

They were released only after a senior state prosecutor declined to prosecute.

In a judgment handed down in the Mthatha high court, acting judge Aaron Zono ordered the minister to pay them R80,000 each for unlawful arrest and detention, and a further R40,000 each for assault.

The men testified that on February 10 2018, while in a stationary Toyota Quantum taxi, police officers approached and demanded to search the vehicle.

Without explanation, they were allegedly pulled out of the taxi and assaulted — punched, kicked and hit with clenched fists — before the police drove off.

When the police left, the men took photos of their vehicle’s number plate and proceeded to the Central police station to lay a complaint.

There, they were arrested in front of other officers and community members and charged with obstructing the course of justice.

They were taken to the Mthatha magistrate’s court two days later, on February 12, and held in the court’s holding cells until 4.30pm, when the senior public prosecutor declined to prosecute.

In court, the minister of police admitted the arrest had taken place but claimed it was lawful.

The minister also denied any assault, arguing the police had acted in response to suspicious behaviour: that the taxi had allegedly swerved near Cicira College and that the men had insulted the officers.

Police further alleged that the taxi failed to stop when ordered to do so, prompting a chase.

The police claimed that when the taxi arrived at the police station, they discovered a live round of ammunition in the vehicle — which the two men denied.

Zono found the state’s version deeply flawed.

“The defendant, in an attempt to discharge his onus, relied in his plea on the provisions of Section 40(1)(a) and (b) of the Criminal Procedure Act,” he said.

“During argument, defence counsel abandoned reliance on Section 40(1)(b), leaving only 40(1)(a) in play.”

According to Zono, the arresting officer, a Sergeant Mputa, testified that the plaintiffs were arrested because they had refused a search — a refusal the officer argued amounted to defeating the ends of justice.

“The defendant’s amended plea is irreconcilable with the oral testimony of the witness,” Zono said.

“It leads to a dilemma: why were the plaintiffs arrested and detained in the first place?”

“Nowhere in the pleadings or evidence does it appear that Sergeant Mputa advised the plaintiffs of the cause of their arrest.

“That failure rendered the arrest invalid and unlawful from its inception.”

A detention following an unlawful arrest is, as a corollary, unlawful. — Acting judge Aaron Zono

Zono noted that while the men may have attempted to avoid police, this did not justify the manner of their arrest or the subsequent detention.

“Sergeant Mputa’s evidence is unreliable and untrustworthy and deserves only one fate: rejection. The plaintiffs’ version in this regard is probably true.”

Zono sharply criticised the justification offered by police for the arrest — that the plaintiffs had refused a search.

“Refusing to consent to a search is a right available to any person,” he said.

“Exercising that right does not constitute a crime. The refusal only renders a search unlawful — it does not justify arrest.”

He concluded that the arrest and detention were driven by “ulterior motives” and thus could never be lawful.

“A detention following an unlawful arrest is, as a corollary, unlawful,” Zono said, noting that even the defence counsel was eventually forced to concede this point in court.

“The only probable reason why the plaintiffs could have run away is that the police had already assaulted them.

“Their version aligns with logic and must be accepted. The police version is untenable.”

The men described their time in custody as “appalling and unhygienic”, conditions Zono said were reminiscent of the abuses of apartheid-era detentions.

“That is a past a modern society should not be proud of.”

Zono awarded R80,000 per claimant for the unlawful deprivation of liberty over about two days and R40,000 each for the assault.

“Assault without justifiable basis by police amounts to torture and abuse of power,” Zono said.

“Humiliation and embarrassment are the inevitable consequence of such assaults.

“No physical injuries were sustained, but the violation of rights is clear.

“I am satisfied the plaintiffs are entitled to fair and reasonable compensation.”

Daily Dispatch