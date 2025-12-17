Public urged to make this a green Christmas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Need before greed, will be the motto this Christmas of friends of the East London Aquarium and its Ocean Lifeline project, city aquarium manager Siani Zahn (nee Tinley) said.

Christmas could be a time of rethinking our relationship with the natural world, she said.

Her Christmas message was for us to try to act and reconnect in a way which puts less impact on nature.

Humanity needed to reduce its consumption of natural resources, she said.

People could make this a green Christmas by “adopting an action” which they could carry on with all year round.

In a material world overloaded with shopping choices, she urged people to keep it simple.

“Step out of greed and into green,” she said.

If more people could realise that the multitude of products and choices flooding the market was creating pressure on the natural environment, this new, smarter perspective would reduce that environmental pressure.

She urged people to shop local and to find a way to reuse and recycle their purchases or even goods they had in the home.

“For example, when you have finished reading your beloved Go! or the Daily Dispatch, you can use it to wrap your Christmas presents.

“Then decorate it with creative items in the house or from the garden.

“We are all artists, so let’s find ways to decorate in a recycled manner, and to use this art to lower our carbon footprint.

“Let’s bring out the artist within. Understanding recycling is a way of educating ourselves about what we can and can’t do.”

