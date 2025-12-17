Severe storm wreaks devastation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A fierce strong winds accompanied by heavy storm struck at Ethembeni village near Qonce ripping off roof tops flattened walls and left many people homeless. This came s the people still have a trauma and of the March 2024 most severe disaster that stuck the same village leaving hundreds of of people's homes and their homes destroy.

A severe storm ripped through parts of the Amathole District Municipality and Buffalo City Metro on Tuesday, damaging homes, disrupting electricity infrastructure and leaving dozens of families displaced.

Strong winds, heavy rain and hail tore off roofs, flattened houses and uprooted trees across several areas, including parts of Amahlathi, Raymond Mhlaba and Buffalo City.

One of the worst-hit areas was Ethembeni village in the Zeleni administrative area near Qonce, where residents were still recovering from a devastating storm in March 2024. Community members described Tuesday’s storm as a “double blow”, with some homes rebuilt after last year’s disaster now reduced to rubble.

Amathole District Municipality spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said preliminary assessments confirmed damage to households in Ethembeni, Gubevu, Kei Road, Border Post, and surrounding villages.

“At this stage, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. The exact number of affected households is still being verified as assessment teams continue their work,” Msiwa said.

She said disaster management teams were on site, but connectivity challenges were slowing assessments. Power outages and poor road access were reported in several affected areas.

Amahlathi Ward 7 councillor Zani Ngozi said more than 30 homesteads had been affected in Ethembeni alone.

“Some of the temporary structures built after last year’s storm were destroyed again. People used their last money to rebuild and now they have nothing,” Ngozi said.

In nearby Emmely, a five-room brick house collapsed, narrowly missing occupants. Community leader Andile Faniso said damage had been recorded across all 13 sub-villages.

In Buffalo City, a newly renovated Old Apostolic Church hall in Bhisho sustained damage.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said assessments were under way to determine the full extent of the damage.

Residents have been urged to avoid flooded areas and downed infrastructure and to report damage to ward councillors as relief planning continues.

Daily Dispatch