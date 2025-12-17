Surfing is a better sport because of David Malherbe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SURF’S UP: A file pic of David Malherbe while surfing as part of the South African Masters surfing team at an ISA World Masters Surfing Championships in El Salvador in 2011.

David Malherbe has a head like concrete. His commitment and focus are unbreakable. When he sets his mind to something you are not going to dislodge it with a crowbar.

Small in stature but giant in spirit, Malherbe (and his wife Belinda) own and operate Coffee Shack Backpackers in Coffee Bay.

Their website is worth a read just to look in on their vision, credo, ethics, history and their attitude to responsible tourism and commitment to the local community.

This year, Malherbe set his mind to putting in a good shout at the Cape Town, Long Beach, SA Masters Surfing Championships in his over-60 age division.

This writer can attest that he trampled his opposition like grapes in a wine press. I was in the final, competing against him. I never stood a chance. Actually, none of us did.

Malherbe won the SA Championships by a staggering 8.3 points ahead of his nearest rival Peter Lawson, who finished second, Mickey Duffus in third, and yours truly (fourth).

At age 61 and in ripping good shape, Malherbe shaped his 2025 training programme to compete against fantastic surfer Mike Burness — 2024 champion and surfer of the contest/all competitors considered last year.

Sadly, Burness elected not to compete this year, and Malherbe only had us lesser mortals to rout.

Masters surfing begins at age 35 for both men and women, is broken up into five-year age divisions and tops out in the over-65 age category.

A full house would total 168 SA competitors across eight provinces but this year EP, for reasons unknown, elected not to compete and some teams were not full, resulting in just more than 120 surfers taking part.

Surfer of the contest is no small award and this year the accolade went to our own Tristan Johnson of Buffalo City/Gonubie.

Malherbe’s name must surely have been in contention.

I am hopeful that World Masters Surfing will run again in 2026 and that Dave will get a shot at world gold. He surely is worth it on current form.

Malherbe has his son Josh, 17, and daughter Maya, 13, to help keep him on his toes, though he likes to be out of bed earlier than his children.

A hard worker on every level, he has a degree in maths, statistics and commercial science and apart from being a brilliant competitor and coach, he and Belinda run an exceptional tourism business.

David Malherbe, back, with his family. From left, Belinda, Josh and Maya. (SUPPLIED)

Malherbe has a total of 16 SA Championship victories.

“Just one more than Wayne Monk, I think. I would hate to know how many Chris Knutsen has,” he says.

“I like to get up early and gym, run, swim or surf. I like to keep my cardio and strength up.”

From business to family to Buffalo City Surfing to SA Surfing, it is part of his soul. — Belinda

Malherbe also gets his exercise in early so that he can maximise his business working day.

In an amusing twist of opportunity and fortune, the newest Buffalo City competitor, Bonnie Hanafey (ladies over 35), ended up in the same cottage as Malherbe in Cape Town at this year’s championships.

On display for the rookie, the best of expert attitude.

Hanafey has stayed in shared accommodation with Malherbe before during junior events for her daughter Gemma and Josh and Maya, but this was her first experience competing herself.

“I knew what to expect,” she says.

“Dave is really disciplined, focused, meticulous at everything, healthy eating, drinks little, early up and early down, yoga routine before first light, enjoys good coffee and is never without a water bottle.

“And, of course, his analytical surfing mind and wealth of knowledge it is a privilege to be around and sponge off. Lucky me!”

Belinda says: “Dave loves his surfing. He has had such an amazing life with it. He is stoked to be in with the kids.

“From business to family to Buffalo City Surfing to SA Surfing, it is part of his soul.”

He started surfing at the age of 14 in 1978, took first place at SAU against Craig Simms in 1984 and won his first SA open title in J-Bay in 1988.

Malherbe is 47 years in the game and showing no sign of slowing down.

His legacy extends through the likes of Greg Emslie (and by extension Bianca Buitendag), Royden Bryson, Rosy Hodge and many others.

His impact extends from the beach into the hills of the former Transkei region, where he has supported many scholars in their education.

And he is not done yet.

“What is the biggest room in the world? — room for improvement!” he says.

I do not exaggerate when I say surfing is a better sport today because Malherbe has been in it.

I count myself privileged to be in any heat with him. Salute, champ. Well done.