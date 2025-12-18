Absent dads ‘contributing to initiation school tragedies’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CEREMONY OF CELEBRATION: Parents and community members rejoice as 78 young men return home safely from the Mthatha Rhema Umtata Christian Church circumcision school. The school, founded by Pastor Don Phillips, marked 23 years of zero fatalities and injuries. The Umgidi celebrations took place at the church headquarters in Southernwood, Mthatha. Picture: LULAMILE FEN

Absent and irresponsible fathers contribute to poor outcomes for boys undergoing customary initiation, speakers told a homecoming ceremony for initiates in Mthatha.

Rhema Umtata Christian Church (RUCC) hosted the celebration marking the return of 78 initiates, who completed the rite at the church-run circumcision school in Southernwood.

RUCC senior leader pastor Don Phillips told guests at Friday’s celebration that the absence of fathers often left boys without guidance and support during and after initiation.

“Absent and irresponsible fathers are contributing to the deaths of their sons in initiation schools,” Phillips said.

“Even when a son survives initiation, the father’s absence can have a lasting psychological impact.”

Phillips said some fathers abandoned their sons at initiation schools and failed to visit or support them during the process.

“Some fathers dump their sons at initiation schools and leave other men to take responsibility,” he said.

“Fathers must take responsibility for their children from conception and remain present throughout their lives.”

The church is marking 23 years of operating its circumcision school this year.

Phillips said nearly 2,000 boys had undergone the rite at the school since its establishment, with no reported injuries or deaths.

The school was established in response to concerns over deaths, injuries and poor conditions at some initiation schools.

“We saw boys dying from botched circumcisions, neglect and mismanagement,” he said.

“That is why we decided to establish a school that prioritises care, safety and compliance.”

We only accept boys who have medical certificates confirming they are fit to undergo circumcision and who have all required documentation. — Pastor Nkumbulo Baleni

The school was initially open only to members of the congregation but later expanded to accept boys from across SA, regardless of church affiliation.

Some initiates came from orphanages.

Phillips said the church did not claim to be the only solution, noting that many initiation schools operated safely when parents, particularly fathers, were actively involved.

“The custom of ulwaluko is important and must be protected,” he said.

“But fathers must participate fully.”

The initiation school is co-ordinated by pastor Nkumbulo Baleni, who has overseen operations since 2016.

Baleni said the school complied with the Customary Male Initiation Act of 2021.

“We only accept boys who have medical certificates confirming they are fit to undergo circumcision and who have all required documentation,” Baleni said.

He said six men remained at the school at all times, supported by traditional nurses, a male nurse and a visiting doctor.

Applications for the winter season opened in February, while those for summer opened in July.

Parents and family members attended the welcoming ceremony, many wearing traditional attire, as the initiates arrived singing and chanting.

Advocate Namhla Pakade, a senior legal counsel at the Competition Commission, welcomed her 19-year-old son, Milani.

“I am proud to see him return home with confidence,” she said.

Milani, who studies at the UXi Sport/Harlequins International Rugby Institute in Pretoria, is the sixth member of his family to undergo initiation at the RUCC school.

His grandfather, Meko Phoswayo, visited him regularly during the process.

“This school provides structure and guidance for young men transitioning into adulthood,” Phoswayo said.

Bongiwe Gadlela, 48, welcomed her 18-year-old son, Lavela Bomvu.

“I was hesitant at first, but I gained confidence in the church’s approach and entrusted them with my only child,” she said.

Nomvelo Diko said her 17-year-old grandson, Mfezeko Mthobela, was the third of her grandchildren to attend the school.

Several initiates spoke of their experiences.

Ntsika Mbangiswana, 30, said the programme focused on discipline, responsibility and respect.

“The journey was challenging, but it taught us how to make responsible decisions,” he said.

Vuyolwethu Mzantsi said the experience had strengthened his sense of responsibility.

“I thank my family for their support and the church for guiding us,” he said.

Daily Dispatch