Former family home of artist to reopen as gallery

FITTING TRIBUTE: The former family home of a renowned Eastern Cape artist is set to open in her memory on Saturday, this time as a gallery, filled with art and memories, with an indigenous plant nursery and coffee shop.

Filia’s Place, at the entrance to Kidd’s Beach, is named in honour of the late Filia van der Hoven (née Theron) — artist, pianist, teacher and a beloved figure in the village where she lived for decades.

The official opening coincides with what would have been her 100th birthday.

Set in expansive, tranquil gardens, the space includes an art gallery filled with her work, a coffee shop and an indigenous plant nursery.

All on the property where Filia raised her family and inspired generations of local children through art and music.

“She lived in this home for many years,” her son, Pierre, who owns the gallery, said.

“This is the house I grew up in. It holds a lot of history — not just for us as a family, but for the whole community.”

Filia died during the Covid-19 pandemic, when lockdowns and gathering restrictions meant her community was unable to give her a proper farewell.

Saturday’s event is intended, in part, to remedy that.

“We’re expecting a big turnout on Saturday, especially because we couldn’t hold a funeral,” Pierre said.

“This is a chance for everyone to come together and honour her in the way she deserved.”

Van der Hoven is recognised in multiple publications — including The Collector’s Guide to Art and Artists in South Africa — as one of the Eastern Cape’s most significant painters.

Her work explored themes ranging from the female form to faith, often shaped by a deep sense of social justice.

“Some of her work focused on SA’s struggle against apartheid,” Pierre said.

“That was something very close to her heart.”

Even in later life, Filia remained artistically active.

In her 80s, she spent more than two years painting in Paris under the support of the South African Arts Foundation.

“She was already in her 80s and went to Paris for 2½ years,” Pierre said.

“She painted prolifically and focused a lot on religious art.”

She was especially drawn to women’s stories and their strength.

“She liked the female form, so you’ll see quite a lot of her art is around women.

“She was passionate about women’s rights,” he said.

Even losing her sight did not end her creative journey.

“She went blind, but she kept doing her art — without being able to see.”

Filia was also a gifted pianist who taught music from home, opening her doors to local children eager to learn.

“They used to come to her house, and she’d teach them how to play piano,” Pierre said.

“She was exceptionally well-liked — a teacher, a mentor and a friend to many.”

Saturday’s opening was about more than just launching a gallery or business, Pierre said.

“Her passion was the community. You give back to the community, you respect women, you respect art.

" It’s not all about money and glamour.”

The family’s vision is that Filia’s Place will carry her legacy forward — one rooted in creativity, generosity and a deep love for people and place.

“This is not just a gallery,” Pierre said.

“It’s a tribute to a life lived in service of culture, compassion and connection.”

