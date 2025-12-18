Housing Finance Corp CEO Azola Mayekiso probed over ‘lavish spending, governance failures’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The public protector has launched an investigation into suspended National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC) CEO Azola Mayekiso after allegations of governance failures and irregular expenditure at the state housing finance entity.

The probe focuses on claims of an irregular appointment process, failure to disclose business interests and improper conduct during Mayekiso’s tenure. It also places the former NHFC board chair under scrutiny for alleged operational interference and undue control over the CEO.

Among the allegations being examined are:

that Mayekiso failed to disclose her involvement in 28 companies and directed NHFC consulting work to the Development Bank of Southern Africa while attempting to secure a R1bn funding facility; and

overseas travel to the US and London by Mayekiso and the former board chair, costing close to R1m, amid claims the trips delivered no tangible benefit to the NHFC.

According to the complaint, Mayekiso was appointed CEO in March 2023 after being unemployed for three years and allegedly lacked public sector experience. It is further claimed the NHFC adopted remuneration guidelines issued by the department of public enterprises despite being a schedule 3A entity, enabling significant salary increases.

Mayekiso’s total remuneration is alleged to have exceeded R5m, including a performance bonus of 125%, while other executives reportedly received bonuses of 85%. The former chief financial officer was later suspended, allegedly after refusing to authorise questionable transactions and declining a request for the NHFC to fund a New York trip linked to a self-promotional article involving the CEO.

The contemplated action is without substance or a justifiable basis in law, policy or fact and if implemented will be unfair and oppressive. — Azola Mayekiso, suspended NHFC CEO

The public protector’s investigation also cites claims that Mayekiso failed to declare a relationship between her business interests and Werksmans Attorneys, despite overseeing the firm’s appointment to the NHFC legal panel and later using its services in the dismissal of the CFO.

Further allegations include:

the organisation of an imbizo costing more than R500,000 shortly after her appointment, with no measurable benefit to the entity;

insisting the NHFC cover business-class flights and luxury accommodation costing more than R200,000 for a delegate to accompany President Cyril Ramaphosa to China; and

interfering in procurement processes, appointing preferred bid committees and seeking to influence IT tenders, amid claims her husband had launched a cloud-computing business.

Staff complaints allege she:

created a hostile work environment;

was disrespectful to employees; and

frequently raised her voice at staff.

In August last year, the NHFC’s chief information officer resigned with immediate effect, citing an “intolerable and uncaring” working environment that she said had adversely affected her health. Her resignation letter raised concerns about:

poor communication by the CEO;

disregard for procurement and Treasury regulations;

non-transparent executive appointments; and

the undermining of her role through exclusion from management processes.

The public protector’s probe comes a month after the NHFC board placed Mayekiso on precautionary suspension with full pay and benefits. She was served with a notice of contemplated suspension on November 6 and formally suspended on November 17, pending investigations into alleged serious misconduct.

The board said her continued presence at the workplace posed a risk to the integrity of ongoing investigations. The allegations cited include:

abuse of authority;

failure to comply with lawful instructions; and

actions that frustrated board-led investigations.

In response Mayekiso rejected the grounds for her suspension, describing the board’s actions as unjustified and punitive.

“The contemplated action is without substance or a justifiable basis in law, policy or fact and if implemented will be unfair and oppressive,” she said. She added that if the matters under investigation had been ongoing since 2024, it was unclear why her presence was only now considered a risk.

TimesLIVE