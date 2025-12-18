Mighty storm leaves trail of destruction in region

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DESTRUCTION: A Litha resident recounts how strong winds tore through his home, leaving extensive damage.

A storm swept across parts of the Amathole district and Buffalo City Metro on Tuesday, damaging electricity infrastructure, flattening homes and leaving dozens of families displaced.

Strong winds, heavy rain and hail tore off rooftops, uprooted trees and caused widespread structural damage in parts of the Amahlathi, Raymond Mhlaba and Ngqushwa municipalities, as well as several wards in Buffalo City.

Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said on Wednesday the storm had caused extensive damage to both public and private infrastructure.

Areas affected in the metro include wards 31, 34, 35, 36, 39 and 45, among other places.

“The damage ranges from roof losses, flooding, fallen trees and damage to community facilities and disruptions in basic services,” Fuzile said.

“Of particular concern is the impact on elderly residents, many of whom have been left vulnerable as a result of damaged homes and adverse weather conditions.”

Critical community infrastructure, including schools, churches and other public facilities, was also damaged, disrupting normal operations and community activities.

“The municipality, through the disaster management centre, is working closely with relevant departments to assess the extent of the damage and put in place temporary and long-term interventions where required,” Fuzile said.

“The storm has also resulted in power and water supply disruptions in several areas, including Mount Coke, Dimbaza, Mlakalaka, Ndileka, Qongqotha village and surrounding communities.

“Municipal technical teams, together with Eskom and water services units, are already on the ground working tirelessly to restore services as quickly and safely as possible.

“Residents are urged to remain patient as repairs are undertaken, particularly where access is constrained by weather-related damage.”

Coastal villages between King Phalo Airport and Kidd’s Beach were still without power at the time of publication on Wednesday.

One of the worst-hit areas was Ethembeni village near Qonce in the Amahlathi municipality, where residents are still recovering from a devastating storm in March 2024.

That storm left many residents homeless.

AFTERMATH: Properties in Ndevana were left damaged after strong winds tore off the roofs. Picture: ASANDA NINI (ASANDA NINI)

On Tuesday, while some families were still rebuilding, strong winds damaged temporary structures and newly reconstructed homes.

Residents described the latest storm as a double blow, with some rebuilt homes reduced to rubble.

Amathole municipal spokesperson Sisa Msiwa said preliminary assessments confirmed damage to homes in Ethembeni, Gubevu, Kei Road, Border Post and surrounding villages.

“At this stage, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

“The exact number of affected households is still being verified as assessment teams continue their work,” Msiwa said.

Disaster management teams were on site, though connectivity challenges and poor road access were slowing assessments.

Amahlathi Ward 7 councillor Zani Ngozi said more than 30 homesteads had been affected in Ethembeni alone.

“Some of the temporary structures built after last year’s storm were destroyed again.

“People used their last money to rebuild and now they have nothing,” Ngozi said.

In nearby Emmely, a five-room brick house collapsed, narrowly missing the occupants.

Community leader Andile Faniso said damage had been recorded across all 13 sub-villages.

In Buffalo City, a newly renovated Old Apostolic Church hall in Bhisho sustained damage.

Fuzile said assessments were under way to determine the full extent of the damage.

Residents have been urged to avoid flooded areas and downed infrastructure and to report damage to ward councillors as relief planning continues.

Msiwa said eight villages in the Raymond Mhlaba municipality were affected, with Debe, Marhela and Dikidikana primary schools among the damaged facilities.

Gift of the Givers’ Ali Sablay said the organisation was assisting affected communities.

“As reports of damage and displacement began to emerge, disaster management teams, councillors and community leaders made immediate contact with Gift of the Givers for assistance,” Sablay said.

“The flow of information has been gradual due to severe damage to cellphone towers, which disrupted communication across affected areas.

“Today [Wednesday], Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku will be on-site in Qonce alongside Gift of the Givers teams to deliver humanitarian aid to 150 households affected by the storms.”

STORM TRAUMA: Fierce winds and heavy rain hit Ethembeni village near Qonce, ripping off roofs, flattening walls and leaving families homeless — reviving memories of the devastatingMarch 2024 disaster. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

The Dispatch visited affected areas in Ntabozuko (formerly Berlin) on Wednesday morning.

Ilitha township resident Sinethemba Njingana said he watched helplessly as his home was damaged by the storm.

“I was at a friend’s place and it was raining heavily, with wind.

“I ran outside to grab a chain to hook the roof down so that it wouldn’t blow away,” he said.

“As I was coming back with the chain, the roof was already flying off and the bricks were starting to fall.”

In nearby Ndevana village, Nosiphiwo Kodwa narrowly avoided injury when her house partially collapsed.

“We were washing inside when the wall just fell,” she said.

“We would have been gravely injured if it had collapsed inward.”

Another Ndevana resident, Lizeka Kwaaiman, said her family had to abandon a nearly completed home.

“It is no longer a house, and it will have to be rebuilt again,” she said.

