Moves under way to rename Frere Hospital

BROADER PLAN: Frere board chair Mhle Deliwe, who took over the reins in October, on Wednesday said they wanted residents to have a say in the process.

East London’s 144-year-old Frere Hospital may soon have a new name.

The hospital’s board said the renaming process would begin in the first quarter of 2026.

This is part of a broader plan to transform the beleaguered hospital, which has come under fire in recent weeks over alleged maladministration, staff shortages and corruption.

“This will happen and I’ll make sure it is part of our transformation.

“The name does not represent our ambitions and it is time we did away with it.

“We have spoken to people about the idea and we have received some names as well, but we want to open it to the public and have a consultation process so all can have an input.”

The hospital was first opened in 1881 as a nine-bed facility and has expanded hugely over the years.

It was named after Sir Henry Bartle Frere, a British colonial administrator who served as a governor of the Cape Colony from 1877 to 1880.

He was later recalled from his position following his aggressive policies which culminated in the invasion of Zululand and the First Boer War.

Alfred Nzo district municipality’s small town of KwaBhaca, formerly known as Mount Frere, was also named after him.

Over the years, several other hospitals in the province and across SA have undergone renaming, often to honour anti-apartheid activists.

They include:

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (formerly Johannesburg General Hospital) was named after a political and social activist;

Steve Biko Academic Hospital (formerly Pretoria Academic Hospital and earlier, Volkhospital) was named after Ginsberg-born struggle stalwart;

Cecilia Makiwane Hospital (formerly Mdantsane Hospital) was named after SA’s first African woman professional nurse; and

Johannesburg’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital (formerly Baragwanath Hospital) was renamed after the anti-apartheid leader post-1994.

However, Deliwe said the possible new name would not be limited to struggle stalwarts or activists.

“East London has a lot of features. We have rivers, mountains, nature, trees, everything could be of significance.”

Author and historian Dr Jongi Klaas welcomed the plans, saying they were part of the decolonisation process.

“The historical context here is crucial because the town and hospital were named after Frere after his involvement in the last Frontier War, where senior Xhosa aristocrats died in battle, including King Sandile. People do not know that.

“Renaming the hospital is part of decolonising SA history that has been distorted for many years.

“People will now engage with why Frere is being changed and will know the reasons.”

Nehawu provincial secretary Mlungiseleli Ncaphayi said they had not heard about the proposed name change.

“If the suggested changes are inclusive and reflect BCM community aspirations, we have nothing against it.

“We would be interested to hear if the suggested changes are in the best interest of the institution in terms of meeting its set primary healthcare objectives.

“The institution must focus on its core mandate which at this point is not convincing.”

A high-ranking senior staffer at the hospital said the staff had not been made aware of the plans.

“I don’t think the name change will be an issue, but people are more interested in the service it provides.

“For transformation yes, but I don’t foresee it making a difference inside the hospital.”

The hospital is facing fresh scrutiny following allegations of irregular appointments, maladministration and financial misconduct — claims now being taken to the office of the public protector and parliament’s appropriations committee.

The new claims come after the chair of parliament’s standing committee on appropriations, Mmusi Maimane, wrote to public protector Kholeka Gcaleka asking for a formal investigation into the troubled tertiary hospital.

Maimane told parliament his committee had received confidential information from a whistleblower shortly after the committee’s oversight visit to the hospital in November.

After years without a permanent CEO, the hospital finally appointed Sicelo Msi, who started work on December 1.

Msi previously served in a similar role at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane.

“The department is aware of the intention to undertake the name change,” health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said.

“It must be presented to top management for adoption and then the necessary legislative processes be initiated.”

